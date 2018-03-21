Timing of Salisbury attack is linked to Russian election – Boris Johnson (WATCH LIVE)

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has told the Foreign Affairs Committee that the timing of the Salisbury attack on ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter was linked to the recent Russian election.

Johnson pointed the finger unequivocally at Russia over the spy poisoning, telling the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) that the attack on Skripal was a message for Russian defectors: “No one can escape the long arm of Russian revenge.”

Continuing, Johnson also said that the A-234 nerve agent (also known as Novichok) was used: “to put a Russian signature on the deed and by using a specific type of nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, in Russia. It was a sign that no former Russian agent was immune.”

Johnson told the committee of lawmakers that the timing of the attack was likely linked to the weekend’s Russian presidential election, which incumbent Vladimir Putin won by a landslide. “The timing (of the Salisbury attack) is probably more closely connected with the recent election in Russia,” Johnson said. “And as many non-democratic figures do when facing an election or facing some critical political moment, it is often attractive to conjure up in the public imagination the notion of an enemy.”

The alleged Russian attack on UK soil was not muscle flexing aimed at the UK, or even Europe. According to Johnson, it’s a show of strength for his audience at home. “I think Vladimir Putin… wants to cause trouble wherever he can,” Johnson said. “His principle audience for this is not us, it’s his domestic audience who want, after what they see as all these humiliations, who want to feel that Russia is strong again.”

The foreign secretary went on to tell the committee that the UK Government is not trying to kick off a modern day cold war. “I want to be very clear – we do not wish to engage in a new Cold War… I remember the old Cold War and it was a pretty miserable time,” he said.

“I grew up genuinely worrying that our country was going to be evaporated in a thermonuclear strike. I don’t think we face that kind of existential threat but it is a threat nonetheless and we have to be very tough and very resolute.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Johnson said experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) would arrive in the UK on Monday to test samples of the substance. He then accused Russia of creating and storing the ‘Novichok’ nerve agent, claiming that the UK has “evidence… collected over the past 10 years” that Moscow has been developing nerve agents “for the purpose of committing murder.”

Last week, Prime Minister Theresa May confronted Moscow with an ultimatum to reveal the details of the alleged Skripal plot. After her demand was rejected, the UK imposed sanctions on Moscow, which included expelling 23 diplomats, limiting diplomatic ties and freezing Russian state assets in the UK.

