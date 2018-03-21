Britain doesn’t share data in Skripal case with us, but demands explanation – Moscow (WATCH LIVE)

The UK does not share any data or evidence in the Skripal case with Russia, but at the same time, London demands an explanation from Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.



“The British authorities don’t share any data they received following the probe [on the Skripal case] and don’t answer any questions concerning Yulia Skripal,” Director of Department for Nonproliferation & Arms Control Vladimir Ermakov said at the meeting with ambassadors. Yulia Skripal, 33, who was poisoned along with her father Sergei Skripal in Salisbury earlier in March, is a Russian citizen.

The ministry’s top official called all accusations towards Russia “groundless” and “hysterical.”

“They emphasized that certain chemical substances which they call ‘Novichok’ were used in the poisoning [of the former Russian double agent]. I can say that none of these versions which we’ve heard stands up to any criticism,” he added.

Russia has nothing to do with the poisoning of the 66-year-old Skripal. Such a “gamble” is not in Moscow’s interests, Ermakov noted.

The case has seen many “inconsistencies,” and the British side seems to be “confusing evidence,” according to Ermakov.

Russia does not accuse anyone of anything when it comes to the Skripal case, Ermakov said at the briefing.

“We are closely following the developments of the Skripal case… I am sure that the authors and the participants of this provocation will soon be punished… I would like to stress that Russia does not accuse anyone of anything.”

He added that the UK has not provided any evidence that the gas which was used to poison Skripal and his daughter was produced in Russia.

Moscow considers the attack on Skripal and his daughter an act of terrorism against Russian citizens, Ermakov stated.

Ermakov said that London may have something to do with the attack on Yulia Skripal. “Logic suggests that there are only two possible things. Either the British authorities are not able to provide protection from such a, let’s say, terrorist attack on their soil, or they – whether directly or indirectly, I am not accusing anyone – have orchestrated an attack on a Russian citizen,” he added.