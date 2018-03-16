‘Abolish organised queueing in Britain’ - How Twitter thinks Putin will punish Britain...

Headlines across UK news sites would have you believe World War Three is about to kick off. While overexcited editors and MPs battle over how the UK should tackle Moscow, the public has chosen to handle the row differently.

They’re all taking the piss. The "#PutinPunishesUK" hashtag began trending on Twitter, and, in true Brit style, the political spat has turned satirical.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced a raft of sanctions against Moscow, including the expulsion of 23 diplomats after Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned in Salisbury. Russia was labelled as ‘culpable’ by May and many other politicians called for action to be taken against Russia. Russian private jets will also undergo extra checks and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit was cancelled.

The Kremlin is currently deciding exactly how to respond to Downing Street. But the British public has come up with some suggestions of their own. Hilarious ideas range from removing the “orangey” part of a Jaffa Cake to making people talk on the Tube.

One person said he could hire KGB agents in the UK, who would cause chaos by finding “all Celebrations tubs and leaving only the bounties.” Another suggested he could hurt Britain “by making digestive biscuits instantly dissolve in tea.”

#PutinPunishesUK



Increasing the price of Freddos in a random and extreme fashion, causing widespread misery and confusion across the land — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 16, 2018

#PutinPunishesUK by threatening to abolish all organised queuing in Britain. pic.twitter.com/m6ry78g1n7 — Rizwanul Haq (@DrRizwanulHaq) March 16, 2018

#PutinPunishesUK



By hiring an army of people to play rubbish 90s dance music through their phone speakers on all public transport — Scott (@scottwilks) March 16, 2018

By interfering with the message so that every single item in the bagging area is unexpected #PutinPunishesUK — Jane Waring (@warijan) March 16, 2018

One guy didn't see the funny side.

#PutinPunishesUK Never seen such a silly hashtag in my life. Yes, its all fun and games with your ironic tweets and your silly quips about rigged elections. But if he truly wanted to punish the UK, he would just nuke us off the face of the planet. — 🇬🇧 Robert Dales 🇿🇦 (@Robert_Dales1) March 16, 2018

