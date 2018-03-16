HomeUK News

‘Abolish organised queueing in Britain’ - How Twitter thinks Putin will punish Britain...

Vladimir Putin could punish the UK.. and this how Twitter thinks he will do it © Reuters/ Sputnik
Headlines across UK news sites would have you believe World War Three is about to kick off. While overexcited editors and MPs battle over how the UK should tackle Moscow, the public has chosen to handle the row differently.

They’re all taking the piss. The "#PutinPunishesUK" hashtag began trending on Twitter, and, in true Brit style, the political spat has turned satirical.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced a raft of sanctions against Moscow, including the expulsion of 23 diplomats after Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were poisoned in Salisbury. Russia was labelled as ‘culpable’ by May and many other politicians called for action to be taken against Russia. Russian private jets will also undergo extra checks and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit was cancelled.

The Kremlin is currently deciding exactly how to respond to Downing Street. But the British public has come up with some suggestions of their own. Hilarious ideas range from removing the “orangey” part of a Jaffa Cake to making people talk on the Tube.

One person said he could hire KGB agents in the UK, who would cause chaos by finding “all Celebrations tubs and leaving only the bounties.” Another suggested he could hurt Britain “by making digestive biscuits instantly dissolve in tea.”

One guy didn't see the funny side.

