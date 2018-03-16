Jacob Rees-Mogg calls for permanent military base in Baltics to tackle Russian ‘bullying’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has called for the establishment of a permanent UK military in the Baltics to “make clear” to Russia that its “bullying” will not be tolerated. He also called on a “vigorous” response to the Skripal poisoning.

The backbencher, who has been tipped as the favorite Tory to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, suggested the UK stop its current policy in which troops are deployed to the area on rotation. He added that the change in tactics was necessary so that the Kremlin will know that NATO is “inviolable.”

“There is a rotating system of troops under NATO, where the British send forces to the Baltic. I think we should look at having a permanent establishment there to make it absolutely clear to Putin that the NATO guarantee is inviolable and the Baltic States, Poland and so on, will be protected and that we will view any further cyber-attacks, as there was on Estonia a few years ago, as requiring a response in kind,” Rees-Mogg said, Politics Home reports.

“You have to stand up to bullies. Russia is a bully.” The North East Somerset MP went on to say Russia had “put itself outside the norms of international behavior” over the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

“You have a choice in these circumstances: either you accept that countries will behave in this way and let them get away with it, or you respond vigorously,” he said. “And in my view, we must respond vigorously and make it quite clear to Russia that behavior in this way will not be tolerated meekly by the Western world.

“What does that mean? First of all, just expelling a few diplomats isn’t enough. It needs to be tougher action than that. We need to look at hitting Russia financially.

“The Russians have a lot of assets in London and some of the Russians with assets are linked to Putin. If you can establish a trail and show it is his money then you should go after that and freeze their assets.”

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of being involved in the attempted murder. The duo was found slumped on a bench in Salisbury last week after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

Russia suggested that the UK should act in accordance with the rules of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The agency has a protocol governing how to handle suspected incidents of chemical-weapons use, which do not include ultimatums, but demand the sharing of evidence and other measures. The UK announced yesterday it will send a sample to the OPCW.

