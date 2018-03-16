Police launch murder probe into death of Russian businessman found in London home

Police have confirmed that they are treating the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov as murder. Glushkov, 68, was found dead at his London home this week.

A post mortem revealed that Glushkov, an associate of the late-Putin critic and oligarch Boris Berezovsky, died from a compression to the neck.

Police released a statement on Friday confirming that they have launched a murder investigation into Glushkov’s death. "A murder investigation has been launched following the results of a post mortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov," London's Metropolitan Police said.

The Met also says there is nothing to link the case to the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4. Police also said there is currently no evidence that Glushkov was poisoned.

