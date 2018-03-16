Police launch murder probe into death of Russian businessman found in London home
A post mortem revealed that Glushkov, an associate of the late-Putin critic and oligarch Boris Berezovsky, died from a compression to the neck.
Police released a statement on Friday confirming that they have launched a murder investigation into Glushkov’s death. "A murder investigation has been launched following the results of a post mortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov," London's Metropolitan Police said.
The Met also says there is nothing to link the case to the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury on March 4. Police also said there is currently no evidence that Glushkov was poisoned.
