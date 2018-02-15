Sex with a ghost & phantom pregnancy: A woman’s account of marriage to a 300-year-old dead pirate

A woman who found love with a pirate – who has been dead for 300 years – has opened up about the pair’s sex life after marrying him.

Amanda Teague has been in a relationship with ghost husband Jack Teague since meeting him through her supernatural ability to contact ghosts. The 45-year-old Dublin woman claimed on ITV’s Loose Women that she and her dead pirate husband have a healthy sex life – which once even led to a pregnancy scare.

Read more

"I was involved with spirituality for about nine years, so for me to communicate with spirits was quite natural," she explained, opening up about her meeting with the 300-year-old pirate’s spirit.

"The first thing he said to me was that he is dead. I knew that and, obviously, I was quite suspicious because not all spirits are love and light," she said, adding: "There was about six months of communicating with this spirit before I accepted he was who he said he was."

Teague died in 1753, according to Amanda, who has a house packed with pirate memorabilia and collectibles, including maps and treasure chests. She describes him as Haitian with long, black hair.

Speaking to Loose Women’s intrigued hosts, the Irish woman also revealed how she goes on double dates with Teague, one of his dead pirate friends, and a pal of hers.

"We do go on dates and I have a friend who is also in a relationship with Jack's best friend," she said. "We buy them a drink and get them a seat."

The pair married through a medium in 2016 in international waters in the Atlantic Ocean. And Amanda revealed that their ongoing healthy sex life once led to a pregnancy scare.

"It was more a case I missed a month and I went to my GP and she said you have got to be pregnant. It turned out I was at the start of my menopause," she explained.

Posthumous marriage, otherwise known as necrogamy, is the term given to marriages in which one participating partner is dead.

Social media users were stunned by the interview given by Teague. One woman wrote: “F*****ing yourself and going ‘argh, argh, argh’ doesn't make you married to a pirate #Loosewomen.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “What is this rubbish on #Loosewomen married to a 300 year old pirate spirit… I am embarrassed that woman is from Dublin.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!