CCTV shows teen being flung 20 meters across street in Derby hit-and-run (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Graphic CCTV footage has been released of a teenager being struck by a car and hurled 20 meters down a high street in a hit-and-run in Derby that police have described as “shocking.” Officers say the teen is “lucky to be alive.”

Police have released the footage in a bid to locate the driver, who was believed to be in an Audi A3 and did not stop at the scene. Officers say the victim did not have a chance to get out of the way of the car, described as traveling at “considerable speed.”

The victim was struck as he was crossing Normanton Road in Derby at around 7.30pm on November 5. The 19-year-old has been left in a wheelchair and is unable to walk following the crash. The footage shows horrified witnesses rushing to try and help him after he was left lying motionless on a pavement in front of a shop.

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said in a statement: “The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car traveling at considerable speed. The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

“It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family. If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need.”

