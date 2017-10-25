Labour suspends MP Jared O’Mara over misogynistic jokes about rape & teenage girls

Jared O’Mara, an MP accused of making homophobic and misogynistic remarks, has been suspended by Labour, the party says. O’Mara is said to have made rape jokes, branded British women “fatties” and called a woman he met on a dating app an “ugly b***h.”

The 36-year-old Sheffield Hallam MP, who was elected this year, has already apologized for remarks made online in 2002 and 2004, but denies some more recent allegations. Labour says it is now investigating “comments and behavior which have been reported from earlier this year.”

“There will be a full investigation by the Labour Party and then, as a result of that, a final decision will be made about his future,” Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC.

On Monday, O’Mara resigned from the Women and Equalities Committee after right-wing blog Guido Fawkes unearthed offensive comments made by O’Mara some time ago. He claimed he had been on a “journey” since posting the comments more than a decade ago.

On Tuesday, however, Sophie Evans, a pub worker from Sheffield, alleged O’Mara called her an “ugly b***h” at a music venue he was DJ-ing at in March this year, prior to his election.

Speaking to the BBC, Evans said some of the things he said to her were “not broadcastable,” adding “there were some transphobic slurs in there.” O’Mara denies the allegation.

On Wednesday, even more claims emerged when Guido Fawkes revealed comments O’Mara had made online. O’Mara allegedly wrote about “sexy little slags” and “teenage girls” being “fingered” in an Arctic Monkey’s review.

In another review on a local band in Sheffield, O’Mara allegedly described “a rhythm section that’s tighter than your mother was when I took her virginity all those years ago,” and concluded listening to the band was “even better than receiving fellatio from the beautifully pert lips and wet mouth of Angelina Jolie.”

Earlier allegations against O’Mara include him joking about having an orgy with members of Girls Aloud, claiming Michelle McManus only won Pop Idol “because she was fat,” and suggesting it would be funny if jazz star Jamie Cullum was “sodomized with his own piano.”

He also made homophobic references to “fudge-packing” and “poofters.”