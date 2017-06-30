72,000 people attending ‘Theresa May’s leaving drinks’ on Friday night

The last day in any job isn’t complete without a good send-off, so Theresa May must be thrilled that 72,000 Facebook users have said they’ll attend a booze-up in honor of her (as yet unconfirmed) resignation as prime minister.

The event planned for Friday night has proven to be so popular that the location has been moved from The Red Lion pub near the Houses of Parliament due to capacity issues. The new location will be St James’s Park.

“It’s been a difficult year for Theresa as PM. Let’s all give her a happy send off,” the Facebook page for the event says.

“If the page just mysteriously disappears then please arrive in the evening at the venue which was on the page at the time of disappearance.”

Saad Aljabar, who said he would attend the event, wrote: “Gonna be a messy one. Boris [Johnson] has put his card behind the bar.”

Another attendee, referring to the “naughtiest” thing May said she had ever done, wrote: “Not usually a pub-goer, but how can I miss this opportunity - a naughty shot of wheatgrass…”

Others were interested in the food menu. Rachel McGladdery asked: “Can you put me down for the wheat-fed fox option please?”

After May took a massive gamble with a general election based on an assumption she would win a huge mandate from the British people, she ended up losing her party’s majority by winning just 318 seats - eight short of the 326 needed for a working majority.

May was forced to apologize to fellow Tory MPs for the running of her election campaign, and looked as if she could be pushed out as leader.

The PM appears to have no intention of standing down, however. May has now forged a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up a minority government.

May remains on thin ice, however, especially in the long-term, with a potential a Labour-led coalition seizing office or a Tory coup led by Boris Johnson.