At least 1 dead at the scene, 10 injured in London’s Finsbury Park van attack Live updates
19 June 201713:49 GMT
Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn experienced strikingly different receptions when they visited Finsbury earlier.
The Tory PM was heckled as she left the local mosque, where she had been visiting following last night’s attack.
One man was heard shouting “how come you were so quick today?” - an apparent reference to her failure to immediately visit victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Another man yelled: “Mrs May, have you got a personal taxi today?”
Theresa May was heckled as she left Finsbury Park mosque without answering questions from reporters pic.twitter.com/wmZVlVYK1w— Alice Ross (@aliceross_) June 19, 2017
By contrast, Corbyn, who is the local MP, was greeted with cheers as he entered the mosque.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn greeted by cheers as he enters Finsbury Park Mosque pic.twitter.com/UcviQEnIbw— Sally Wardle (@sally_wardle) June 19, 2017
- 13:18 GMT
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has attended afternoon prayers at Finsbury Park Mosque in solidarity with the local Muslim community.
#FinsburyParkattack - Jeremy Corbyn watching afternoon prayers in his local constituency, PM May is downstairs meeting multi faith leaders pic.twitter.com/nL6EFi5u46— Eisa Ali (@TheEisaAli) June 19, 2017
- 13:02 GMT
In a statement, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said:
“This was quite clearly an attack on Muslims. We treat this as a terrorist attack, and we in the Met are as shocked as anybody in this local community or across the country at what has happened.”
She added: “We take all forms of hate crime and violent extremism incredibly seriously, and wherever we can we seek to prevent attacks.”
Dick said police officers responded to the terrorist attack at Finsbury Park within a minute.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners will see an increased number of visible officers around mosques in the coming week. He said the terrorist attack at Finsbury Park was clearly an “attack on Muslims.”
He urged anyone who experiences hate crime to report it to police.
“There will be a zero tolerance policy towards hate crime. Please report it to police. Do not think it is too trivial.”
He added: “These have been a terrible few weeks for London, unprecedented in recent times.”
Khan also urged the government not to cut police funding in the capital.
- 12:57 GMT
US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has tweeted her “love and prayers” to the victims of the Finsbury Park attack. She added: “We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all its ugly forms.”
Her father has not yet commented on the suspected terrorist attack.
Sending love and prayers to the victims in #FinsburyPark London. We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all it's ugly forms.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2017
- 12:56 GMT
The attacker was not known to security services, security minister Ben Wallace told Sky News.
“This man was not known to the authorities in the space of extremism or far right extremism and he clearly took advantage of a simple weapon, a vehicle, to make an attack on people going about their business.”
- 12:44 GMT
- 12:22 GMT
Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived at Finsbury Park mosque to pay her respects following last night's attack.
UK PM @theresa_may arrives to #FinsburyPark following earlier attack. pic.twitter.com/kPB0QYdkaG— Breaking News (@NewsOnTheMin) June 19, 2017
- 12:16 GMT
London Ambulance has confirmed eight people were taken to three London hospitals after being injured in the attack.
Others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, it said in an update.
It added that the first of 60 paramedics arrived on scene within 14 minutes of the first emergency call.
Latest statement: Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the incident in #FinsburyPark earlier today https://t.co/oL75V7ZUWDpic.twitter.com/mm6563MLot— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 19, 2017
- 12:14 GMT
In a tweet, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the attack as “dreadful news again from London.” She said her thoughts are with those affected.
She later tweeted: “Let us stand firmly against terrorists who attack Muslims as we do against those claiming to act in the name of Islam.”
Dreadful news again from London - my thoughts are with all affected. https://t.co/Stedi4chXG— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 19, 2017
The Scottish government’s resilience committee is due to meet to consider any potential implications for Scotland.
A spokesperson told the BBC: “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident in North London. The First Minister and ministers are being kept updated on developments.”11:58 GMT
Finsbury Park tube staff have shared a defiant message in support of victims of the attack.
A handwritten sign at the station reads: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. Stick together. All of us.”
My local tube worker Finsbury Park pic.twitter.com/oDRRHQr7J1— Charlie Robertson (@RencapMan) June 19, 2017