Van mows down pedestrians near London mosque, police dealing with ‘major incident’

Multiple casualties are reported in London’s Finsbury Park, where a vehicle drove into pedestrians, many of whom are believed to be Muslims coming out of the local mosque after prayers. Police have arrested one person and ambulances are on the scene.

London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that “there are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene” of the apparent attack, which took place at Seven Sisters Road.

A white van hit people close to the Finsbury Park Mosque. Multiple reports say the attacker is a white male.

A witness of the attack told Ruptly’s producer Jon Scammell that many of the people were “crushed … while they were having their coffee.” It coincided with the time of the night when Muslims are breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reports from scene - van intentionally drove into Muslims who were having coffee outside the #FinsburyPark Mosque pic.twitter.com/CV1ueBzbhQ — Jon Scammell (@JonScammell) June 19, 2017

This man is being arrested after using his car to run over people coming out of Finsbury Park mosque pic.twitter.com/Gzl50da0Eo — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 19, 2017

Videos purporting to show the aftermath of the incident emerged on social media, in which several people could be seen lying motionless on the ground.

Twitter user Didier, who says he was at the scene at the time the incident unfolded, posted a video showing the arrest of a suspected attacker by police. Didier wrote that he saw at least seven people injured as a result of the attack, including three of them seriously.

Police are on the scene and are dealing with a major incident in Seven Sisters Road https://t.co/eYPjbVvlZGpic.twitter.com/BzVdQUNfw8 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017

A van has literally ran over Muslims on their way back from prayer in #FinsburyPark. What is happening to London. — 🥀- غوشيا (@yeldazahra) June 19, 2017

The London Ambulance Service has so far said that they “sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road.”

Before the police arrived at the scene, bystanders reportedly apprehended the alleged attacker and pinned him to the ground.

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers are with the victims. https://t.co/FSE5m3bFpo — MCB (@MuslimCouncil) June 19, 2017

Photos of #FinsburyPark mosque. Reports that a van drove into a crowd of people.. pic.twitter.com/HUy50avQCv — Pamela Moore (@Pamela_Moore13) June 19, 2017

Armed police arrived at the scene and inspected the van used in the attack. The scene has been cordoned off.

Some eyewitnesses report that the driver veered off the road into the crowd on purpose. The van “slowly and intentionally accelerated into a crowded cafe outside a mosque,” LBC cited an eyewitness as saying.

According to unconfirmed reports cited by the Evening Standard, a man wielding a knife came out of the van after it mounted the pavement and stabbed at least one person.

Many police on the scene had to come straight from #GrenfellTower to #FinsburyParkpic.twitter.com/RyPs0fHy0p — Jon Scammell (@JonScammell) June 19, 2017

While police have not yet categorized the incident, the chairman of Finsbury Park mosque, Mohammed Kozbar, labelled it a “terrorist attack,” likening it to the recent terrorist attacks that rocked Manchester and London.

“Whoever did this, he did it to hurt people and it’s a terrorist attack,” Kozbar told the Sun newspaper.

Agitated bystanders approached police cordons, demanding that they disclose the known details and identity of the attacker, RT’s Ruptly agency’s live video feed showed. Officers replied that they “won’t release names,” and continued to call it a “serious, major incident.”

The London Fire Brigade reported that they are assisting the police and ambulance services in dealing with the incident.

Armed police inspecting the scums vehicle almost an hour after his disgusting and inhuman act against innocent civilians. #FinsburyParkpic.twitter.com/9H0c0xWDfS — Didier (@Known_As_H) June 19, 2017

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted he was “totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight,” adding that his thoughts were “with those in the community affected by this awful event.” Corbyn has been the MP for the Islington North constituency, which includes Finsbury Park Mosque, since 1983.



I'm totally shocked at the incident at Finsbury Park tonight. pic.twitter.com/1ffKijNs73 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 19, 2017

A similar statement by Prime Minister Theresa May also called the attack “a terrible incident.”



“All my thoughts are with those who have been injured, their loved ones, and the emergency services on the scene,” May said.

