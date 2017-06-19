What we know about the London mosque attacker

Hours after a white van slammed into a crowd outside the Finsbury Park mosque in London, we look at a suspect detained by police and the details of his arrest.

A video that emerged from Finsbury Park, London shows a white man near a police van. The man seemed extremely nervous, to the point of shaking.

This man is being arrested after using his car to run over people coming out of Finsbury Park mosque pic.twitter.com/Gzl50da0Eo — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 19, 2017

The Metropolitan police have confirmed that the driver of the van that rammed into a crowd of people is a 48-year-old man.

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed during her official address on the incident that the man had acted alone.

He was detained by members of the public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Police also said in a statement that the attacker was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and will be taken into custody once discharged.

Neither the identity of the man nor his motives have been revealed so far. No other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to the police, but the investigation continues.

Re #SevenSisters Rd #Finsburypark incident - At this early stage there are no other suspects, however the investigation continues. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017

Eyewitness Abdulrahman Saleh Alamoudi, who got the suspect on the ground and held him, told BuzzFeed that the man “was screaming ‘I’m gonna kill all Muslims.’”