World boxing champion bailed after domestic violence arrest

Gervonta Davis was detained less than two weeks before he is set to appear in his next bout

World boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been released on bail following his arrest this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

Davis, 28, is said to have struck a woman with a ‘closed hand type slap’, leaving her with a small abrasion on the inside of her upper lip.

Police detained the WBA lightweight champion on Tuesday after receiving a call from a woman claiming someone was trying to “kill” her.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, cited by ESPN, Davis was released on a $1,000 bail following a court hearing on Wednesday.

The US sports outlet obtained audio of a 911 call in which a woman was heard imploring police to help her, saying: “I'm trying to go home, I have a baby in the car and [he] attacked me... He’s going to kill me.”

In a since-deleted social media post, undefeated fighter Davis appeared to deny the claims against him.

He shared an image of his daughter watching Disney movie ‘Frozen’, writing: “This was just yesterday, moments before me and my child mother had [an] argument!

“I never put my hands on my child mother nor my f**king daughter, are you f**king crazy!”

“I’m not a monster,” Davis added, claiming: “They even post a snippet of the police call which my child mother was crying on the phone [because] I wouldn’t give her my truck!”

Davis’ arrest came less than two weeks before he is due to face Hector Luis Garcia at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

TV network Showtime said it was “looking into” the situation, according to ESPN.

The January 7 fight with Garcia is due to be a prelude to a blockbuster bout between Davis and fellow undefeated US fighter Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas in April.

Davis has won all 27 of his professional fights, with 25 of those victories coming within the distance.

He was formerly managed by Floyd Mayweather’s company, Mayweather Promotions, but their split was confirmed earlier this year.

Nicknamed ‘Tank’, Davis has had several run-ins with the law throughout his career. He is due to appear in a Baltimore court in February on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run in November 2020.

Davis previously faced charges stemming from an incident at a basketball game in February 2020 when he was accused of “battering” his former girlfriend, although the case was reportedly discharged this month.

Davis last fought in May of this year, when he stopped Rolando Romero in the sixth round of their title bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.