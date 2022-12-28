icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Dec, 2022
Boxing star arrested 11 days before world title fight

Gervonta Davis is in custody on a domestic violence charge
Davis is behind bars in Florida. ©  Al Bello / Getty Images

World boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been arrested on a charge of battery domestic violence less than two weeks before he is due to defend his WBA lightweight title.

Davis, 28, was detained in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday and remains in custody, according to reports in the US media.

He is scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday morning, officials at Broward County’s Main Jail were quoted as saying.

The undefeated Davis – nicknamed ‘Tank’ – is due to fight Dominican rival Hector Luis Garcia in their headline bout at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on January 7.

RT
Mugshots of Davis appeared on social media after his arrest. ©  Twitter / Michael Benson

It was not immediately clear if Davis’ arrest would jeopardize the fight.

The contest is seen as a prelude to a blockbuster showdown between Davis and fellow unbeaten American fighter Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas in April.

‘Show me that you’re great’: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis claims dramatic late KO after Mayweather rallying cry (VIDEO) READ MORE: ‘Show me that you’re great’: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis claims dramatic late KO after Mayweather rallying cry (VIDEO)

Davis boasts a perfect 27-0 record and has acquired world titles at multiple weights during his career.

However, has faced run-ins with the law on several occasions. He is due to appear in a Baltimore court in February on multiple charges for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run in November 2020.

He previously faced charges stemming from an incident at a basketball game in February 2020 when he was observed “battering” his former girlfriend, although the case was discharged this month.

Davis has long been touted as a protege of boxing great Floyd Mayweather and was previously under the banner of Mayweather Promotions.

The pair split this year, although Mayweather said he felt no ill-will towards his former charge.

Davis last fought in May when he stopped Rolando Romero in the sixth round of their title fight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.     

