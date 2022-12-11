Boxing great suffers another horrific car accident with alleged underage driver

Errol Spence Jr. was the victim of a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday

IBF, WBC, and WBA welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. was involved in a third car accident on Saturday night, allegedly involving an underage driver.

The 32-year-old boxer was involved in a single-car crash in October 2019 when he was ejected from his Ferrari and suffered extensive injuries, calling his future in the ring into question.

After successfully making a comeback in late 2020, he received a three-day jail sentence and was ordered to pay $3,400 in court costs for pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in June 2022.

Shortly before taking the WBA strap off Yordenis Ugas in April, Spence revealed that he was involved in a second car accident around three months after his first near-fatal incident. He claims to have been rear-ended, and was again the victim on Saturday as an alleged underage driver smashed into him in the Dallas area according to BoxingScene.

Spence’s SUV was hit head-on by the unlicensed driver, a 14-year-old who took his parents’ car out for a ride and ran a red light.

Spence escaped relatively unscathed, though he complained of having injured his leg during an Instagram Live session while waiting for the authorities to arrive at the scene and conduct an investigation.

Errol Spence on Instagram live just now after emerging unharmed from a car crash in which he was hit by a 14-year-old who took his parents’ car…[📽️ @ErrolSpenceJr] pic.twitter.com/Q0HFI2Zq4q — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 11, 2022

“The motherf**ker hit me… f**ked my leg up. It’s crazy,” Spence said. “He ran the light. Always happens to me. I seen him coming too. He ran right into me.”

“I seen him coming, going fast as hell,” he continued, showing the damage of his totaled vehicle. “He hit me head on. My car is all metal, heavy as hell. I’m just glad I didn’t have my kids in there with me. I ain’t worried about no damn car, shoot.”

The incident occurred ahead of divisional rival Terence Crawford knocking out David Avanesyan in the sixth round of a WBO title defense in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

The two men, widely believed to be the greatest welterweights on the planet if not the two best pound-for-pound fighters, have engaged in several explosive back-and-forths on Twitter as their camps tried and failed to set up a bout between them that would crown an undisputed champion in the 147lbs division.

When Crawford was asked to comment about Spence’s rough evening, however, there were no hard feelings and nothing but well wishes from ‘Bud’.

“I wish him well. I hope he’s alright – mentally, physically, and emotionally,” Crawford said.

“This is just a sport. We’re all fighting for that number one spot, so it ain’t personal.”