Ronaldo to appeal violent conduct charge

The Manchester United forward was cautioned by police for slapping a phone out of young fan’s hand

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will receive the full backing of his club ahead of a meeting with figures within England’s Football Association (FA) related to a charge of “improper and/or violent conduct” which stems from an April incident in which he slapped a mobile phone out of a young autistic boy’s hand while leaving the pitch following his side's 1-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park.

The phone belonging to 14-year-old Jacob Harding was also damaged in the incident which followed Man United’s surprise defeat in the match. It was later reported that Ronaldo had agreed to pay damages to the schoolboy and his family.

Ronaldo received a police caution for his role in the incident which reportedly bruised the youngster’s wrist on April 9 and later apologized on social media for his behavior, though his invitation to the child and his family to attend a game at Old Trafford was reportedly rebuffed in the following weeks.

Announcing Ronaldo’s charge, the FA said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022.

“It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent.”

FA rules dictate that the case will go to a hearing, with witnesses eligible to submit written testimonies or evidence.

It is not expected that Ronaldo will deny the charge from the FA, though he will likely attempt to explain the circumstances which led to his lashing out as well as detailing any relevant mitigating factors.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has also indicated that Ronaldo will have the full support of the club when he addresses the charge.

“We talked about that and he will not accept it,” said Ten Hag in reference to Ronaldo and the club not accepting any automatic disciplinary measures which may result from the charge.

Ronaldo has until Monday to formally respond to the FA.

“We were right by the tunnel where they came walking past. My son was there videoing them all. And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding,” the youngster's mother, Sarah Kelly, said.

“He lowered his phone to see what it was... he didn’t even speak. Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son’s hand and carried on walking.

“Jacob was in complete shock. He’s autistic and he’s got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until we got home. He’s really upset and it's completely put him off going to the game again.”

Acknowledging the incident, Ronaldo later wrote on social media that it is important to “always [be] respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”