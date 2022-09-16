icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Sep, 2022 10:17
HomeSport News

Ronaldo snubs selfie request from medic (VIDEO)

The football icon appeared to have no time for fan photo requests during Manchester United's trip to Moldova
Ronaldo snubs selfie request from medic (VIDEO)
The football superstar was not in the mood for photo requests. © Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera snubbing not one but two fans seeking selfies with him during Manchester United's trip to Moldova.

Despite scoring his first goal of the season and first in the Europa League from the penalty spot on Thursday in a 2-0 away win at Sheriff Tiraspol, Ronaldo had no time for the public in scenes that have spread on social media.

At half-time while he was walking down the tunnel of the Zimbru Stadium, he brushed off a medic who tried to stop him with her mobile phone in hand.

Ronaldo barely even glanced at the girl who he rejected with an outstretched arm, and she was ushered back by a fellow member of staff while pulling a face at the knock-back.

Then when the full-time whistle had been blown, a volunteer in a green bib turned into a pitch invader and tried to get a photo with Ronaldo.

Just like the medic, however, his request wasn't entertained, and fans of Ronaldo's generational rival were quick to recall how well Lionel Messi recently treated a young fan that wanted a selfie and was roughly manhandled by security in a Trophee des Champions match in Israel for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo fans have tried to counter the controversy by posting a clip of him embracing a youngster who allegedly approached him on Thursday outside what appears to be United's hotel.

Yet other have accused Ronaldo of having previous with these types of incidents.

Last season, he was heavily criticized when appearing to slap a mobile phone out of the hands of an autistic fan at Goodison Park after hosts Everton beat United 1-0.

‘Arrogant’ Ronaldo left young fan’s mother in tears – media READ MORE: ‘Arrogant’ Ronaldo left young fan’s mother in tears – media

Ronaldo later apologized and was interviewed by police in relation to an alleged assault and criminal damage before receiving a slap of the wrists via a caution and a £200 ($237) fine.

Branding him "arrogant" after reportedly speaking to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the phone, the boy's mother also turned down an invitation from Ronaldo to see him in action at Old Trafford and has since revealed that she plans to sue him.

Given this weekend's match against Leeds United has been postponed in relation to complications arising from Queen Elizabeth's death, Ronaldo will next don his iconic '7' shirt for the Red Devils against Manchester City in a derby match on October 2. 

Top stories

RT Features

15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors?
15 years after US Blackwater mercenaries massacred civilians in Baghdad, has anything changed for private military contractors? FEATURE
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies