Ronaldo snubs selfie request from medic (VIDEO)

The football icon appeared to have no time for fan photo requests during Manchester United's trip to Moldova

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera snubbing not one but two fans seeking selfies with him during Manchester United's trip to Moldova.

Despite scoring his first goal of the season and first in the Europa League from the penalty spot on Thursday in a 2-0 away win at Sheriff Tiraspol, Ronaldo had no time for the public in scenes that have spread on social media.

At half-time while he was walking down the tunnel of the Zimbru Stadium, he brushed off a medic who tried to stop him with her mobile phone in hand.

Ronaldo barely even glanced at the girl who he rejected with an outstretched arm, and she was ushered back by a fellow member of staff while pulling a face at the knock-back.

A fan asked Ronaldo for a picture during the halftime of the United game but he refused to take it… pic.twitter.com/qYIRsvmtQU — LSPN FC (@LSPNFC_) September 15, 2022

Then when the full-time whistle had been blown, a volunteer in a green bib turned into a pitch invader and tried to get a photo with Ronaldo.

Just like the medic, however, his request wasn't entertained, and fans of Ronaldo's generational rival were quick to recall how well Lionel Messi recently treated a young fan that wanted a selfie and was roughly manhandled by security in a Trophee des Champions match in Israel for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo fans have tried to counter the controversy by posting a clip of him embracing a youngster who allegedly approached him on Thursday outside what appears to be United's hotel.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a young fan today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LtRZmTa7u9 — TC (@totalcristiano) September 15, 2022

Yet other have accused Ronaldo of having previous with these types of incidents.

Last season, he was heavily criticized when appearing to slap a mobile phone out of the hands of an autistic fan at Goodison Park after hosts Everton beat United 1-0.

Ronaldo later apologized and was interviewed by police in relation to an alleged assault and criminal damage before receiving a slap of the wrists via a caution and a £200 ($237) fine.

Branding him "arrogant" after reportedly speaking to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on the phone, the boy's mother also turned down an invitation from Ronaldo to see him in action at Old Trafford and has since revealed that she plans to sue him.

Given this weekend's match against Leeds United has been postponed in relation to complications arising from Queen Elizabeth's death, Ronaldo will next don his iconic '7' shirt for the Red Devils against Manchester City in a derby match on October 2.