Manager comments on McGregor UFC return

The Irishman continues to recover from the leg-break he suffered against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s upcoming Hollywood movie role will not derail his plans to make a UFC comeback in 2023, according to a senior figure at management company Paradigm Sports.

It was recently revealed that McGregor will star in a remake of 1980s action movie ‘Road House’, with production reportedly due to start in the Dominican Republic this month.

The former two-weight UFC champion will be appearing alongside Hollywood heartthrob Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie, which will mark McGregor’s feature-film debut.

Some fans have wondered how the role could affect McGregor’s planned Octagon comeback as he continues to recover from the gruesome leg-break he suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

But Tim Simpson, senior vice president of MMA at Paradigm Sports, which counts McGregor among its stable, says the timing of the film will not disrupt McGregor’s fighting future.

“Acting wasn’t something that Conor had at the very front of his mind right now, he’s still a world-class athlete and his focus is on being the best fighter in the world,” Simpson told MMA Junkie on the sidelines of UFC 278 recently.

“But as the injury continues to heal and he prepares for the comeback, the timing worked well. He’s going to kill it… if he wanted to park it and become a Hollywood superstar right now, he could do that right now.”

Simpson reiterated that McGregor would not be derailed from making a comeback next year.

“It fits in perfectly. Still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime,” said the MMA manager.

“The leg is still healing. I think there’s a little bit more to go on that, but he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day.

“He’s got his full team out there: the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard.

“He’s been training super hard, He’s in amazing shape, just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

Regarding a potential opponent to welcome McGregor back into the Octagon – and at which weight – Simpson said The Notorious had earned the right to pick and choose.

“It could be either [lightweight or welterweight], we’ll assess what the opportunity is at the time,” he said.

“Conor has never in his life turned down a fight, whoever it is, the hardest challenge, he always seeks out the hardest challenges...

“He’s earned the right to pick his fights and decide what makes sense for him.”

McGregor is believed to have two fights remaining on his current UFC deal and is unlikely to be short of willing opponents, considering his continued status as the promotion’s biggest draw.

The 34-year-old has spent much of his time outside the cage sharing various social media posts of himself enjoying life on a yacht in luxury locations, interspersed with training images.

McGregor claimed earlier this month that he would make the “greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history,” in a typically bold social media post.