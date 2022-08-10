McGregor teases ‘biggest comeback in sports history’ (VIDEO)

UFC star Conor McGregor showed off his greatest hits on social media

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has hinted that he is close to a return to the Octagon after he proudly showcased a video of some of his MMA highlights online, and has vowed to display the "greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history."

The Irishman has been absent from the UFC for more than a year after he suffered a gruesome break to his lower left leg towards the end of the first round in his trilogy fight with heated rival Dustin Poirier in July 2021, but reports indicate that he has been amping up his training in recent months as he returns to full fitness.

McGregor was cleared to return to full-contact sparring in April and has catalogued his preparations to his army of around 55 million followers on social media - with the latest tease being a neatly edited video package showing the former two-weight world champion's victories against the likes of Donald Cerrone, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Poirier (in their first fight some eight years ago).

The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history. Will you be a witness? 🥷 pic.twitter.com/uej8Hp6VzF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 9, 2022

“The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in all of history,” McGregor wrote alongside the brief clip.

“Will you be a witness?”

The precise details of McGregor's return, though, remain a mystery, not least after it was recently announced that the Irishman will be making his Hollywood debut of popular action movie 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

No timetable has been offered as to when we might see the UFC's most bankable star tread Octagon canvas once again, although several of his peers have been attempting to position themselves to be his foil once McGregor straps on his 4oz gloves.

Charles Oliveira openly stated that he would have preferred to fight McGregor for the vacant UFC lightweight title but was instead placed into a contest with Russian standout Islam Makhachev.

“I didn’t want this fight. Everyone knows it,” Oliveira said recently, discussing the matchup with Makhachev.

“I wanted the big payment from the other fight [McGregor]. However, everyone knows that I’m a UFC employee. You can’t escape that. So we tried to negotiate from every angle.”

Another top contender, Michael Chandler, has also indicated his desire to take on the Dubliner - but adds that McGregor's status in the sport has "earned him the right" to select who he fights next.

“That fight with Conor, obviously I’m serious about it,” Chandler said in May.

“You’re going to be hard-pressed to find somebody who doesn’t think I’m one of the most exciting guys on the planet now. And I think I’ve proven that numerous times now. Conor needs a big fight to put butts in seats, to sell pay-per-views. And a fight at 170 would be a lot better than 155.

“Conor has earned the right to keep his options open. He’s a combat sports icon. He’s one of the biggest sports stars on the planet and he deserves to be able to make his decisions when he wants to make his decisions.”

And judging by McGregor's recent statements on social media, somebody is getting their 'Red Panty Night' soon - and you can expect several fighters across two different weight class will argue amongst themselves as to who should witness it first-hand.