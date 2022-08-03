Conor McGregor lands big budget Hollywood role

The Dubliner is set to film his major movie debut

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make his feature film debut in a remake of the popular action movie 'Road House', it has been revealed.

McGregor, who is one of the global sport's biggest names, has long been linked to several projects on the silver screen but had so far resisted the lure of Hollywood - until now, that is.

It was first reported by industry insider website Deadline that McGregor had signed on the dotted line to play a leading role in the forthcoming remake of the much-loved 80's film 'Road House', which originally starred the late Patrick Swayze.

The specifics of McGregor's role have not been made public but it is understood that he will play an original character, and will not be appearing as himself.

The film is set to star American actor Jake Gyllenhaal who will play the role of an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as security at a Florida Keys bar, but who later unearths a criminal plot.

Filming will begin this month in the Dominican Republic.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood,” said McGregor's rep, Karen Kessler, to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

“While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Conor McGregor will make his motion picture acting debut along Jake Gyllenhaal in the 80’s classic “Road House” remake, it was announced today. Filming starts within the month. He will have a leading role. Here’s a statement from his spokesperson @KarenKesslerPR: pic.twitter.com/sDyXrw8guG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2022

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey had previously been linked to a role in the film but interest waned after she lost her UFC crown in a stunning upset against Holly Holm in 2016. The film subsequently stalled before the project recently gained steam once more.

McGregor has previously appeared in the extended documentary 'Notorious' which charted his rise to becoming a UFC world champion.

He was in talks for a role in the 2018 move 'The Predator' but ultimately declined to appear in the project.

The remake of 'Road House' will be directed by Doug Liman, who is known for overseeing the successful 'Bourne Identity' series as well as the Tom Cruise action film 'Edge of Tomorrow', and will be produced by action movie icon Joel Silver who is responsible for 'The Matrix' and 'Lethal Weapon' franchises.

McGregor remains in recovery from the broken leg he suffered in this third fight with Dustin Poirier last year, and is expected to return to the UFC cage in the coming months.