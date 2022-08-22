Incoming Casemiro pleads with Ronaldo not to leave Man Utd

The Real Madrid star has already landed in England to complete his move to the Premier League giants

Casemiro used his farewell press conference from Real Madrid on Monday to urge Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave Manchester United in the current transfer window.

Ronaldo handed in a transfer request at the start of the summer in search of Champions League football.

A lack of activity in the transfer market from the Red Devils was also said to be another motive for the Portuguese seeking pastures new, but the £70 million ($82.3 million) capture of his friend and fellow Bernabeu legend Casemiro might work in convincing Ronaldo to stay put.

At a teary press conference where the Brazil midfielder said goodbye to the club where he won five Champions League titles, four of which were alongside Ronaldo, Casemiro pleaded with the 37-year-old to wait for him at Old Trafford and not move elsewhere.

"I haven't talked to Cristiano," Casemiro admitted when broached on the topic. "I hope he stays because he's one of the best players in all the time. He's incredible.

"I want to bring my values ​​to Manchester United, everything that Real Madrid taught me, to win from day to day, from every training session. I want to experience the Premier [League] from within. I enjoy everything I have," Casemiro claimed, while stating a desire to win the English top flight and boldly declaring that he is joining the "biggest club in England."

Set to boost his pay packet to £375,000 ($441,000) per week and become one of his new club's highest earners, though, Casemiro threw out accusations that his switch of allegiances is financially motivated.

"Those who think I'm leaving for money, it's because they don't know me. I think there are a few and they don't know me. It's not for money. They're wrong. That's not the case," Casemiro insisted.

"At the end of the Champions League final I had the feeling that my cycle was over," the 30-year-old recalled in reference to the 1-0 win over Liverpool in May.

"I'm honest. After the holidays, with a clear head, the feeling was the same. It wasn't that fast. I already spoke with the club as soon as it finished the Champions League.

"My wife supported me from the beginning. My family was always by my side in this decision.

"It was very difficult to talk to the president, but I was always honest with him," Casemiro also said of Madrid boss Florentino Perez.

Stressing that if it were up to him he would be facing Jurgen Klopp's men again on Monday evening, Casemiro flew to Manchester from the Spanish capital later this afternoon and was warmly greeted by expectant United fans outside Old Trafford in the hours leading up to kick off.

As Casemiro finalizes his move, a report has also emerged detailing how United have made an offer for a second Brazilian in the midfielder's fellow Selecao international Antony.

O Globo in Rio de Janeiro says that the Mancunians have agreed personal terms with the Ajax winger and are now preparing a €94 million ($93.3 million) proposal for the Amsterdam club to relieve them of the youngster.

With Erik ten Hag joining United from the Eredivisie holders himself earlier this year, Ajax are said by De Telegraaf to be annoyed that the manager is pushing for one of their star players so late in the transfer window which closes next week.

Elsewhere, United have also allegedly tabled a bid for ex-PSG and current Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to sign with them and provide positional rivalry to underperforming shotstopper David De Gea, according to Bild.