19 Aug, 2022 08:58
Manchester United close to signing Brazilian enforcer

Casemiro is poised to move to the English Premier League from Real Madrid
The Brazilian has been an integral part of Real's success in recent years. © Alex Grimm / Getty Images

Manchester United are set to receive a significant boost to their midfield with the arrival of Brazilian international Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth £60 million ($71 million), according to reports.

United are desperate for reinforcements following a dire start to the new Premier League campaign, and Casemiro has been identified as a key man to plug a significant hole in defensive midfield.

United are hoping to complete a deal for the 30-year-old in the coming days and will reportedly pay Real around £50 million (€59/$60 million) in an initial fee, with £8.5 million in add-ons.

It was claimed that Casemiro could be set to double his current £10 million-a-year wage at United, although those reports were later described as wide of the mark, even if the midfielder stands to see a significant salary boost.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United will submit a formal proposal to Real on Friday in the hopes of sealing the deal.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti would like Casemiro to remain at the Bernabeu but would accept the decision of the La Liga giants and the midfielder, should he decide to move on.

Casemiro will be offered a four-year contract with the possibility of an extra season, potentially keeping him at Old Trafford until 2027, and is said to be keen to secure a lucrative long-term contract in the final stages of his career.  

Manchester United fans and manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping the arrival of the tough-tackling Casemiro will provide an immediate uplift to their fortunes, after a torrid start to the new Premier League season has brought two defeats in two games – the latter of which was a 4-0 humiliation at Brentford last weekend.

United next face bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

Casemiro has won 63 caps for Brazil, and would leave Real with a trophy haul including five Champions League crowns and three La Liga titles, among other accolades.    

