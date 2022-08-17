Ronaldo vows to reveal ‘truth’

The Portuguese football icon has a story to tell and again accused the media of spreading 'lies'

Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the media of telling 'lies' about him and threatened to reveal all about his ongoing transfer saga with Manchester United in an upcoming interview.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Red Devils for the second time in his career last summer when signing a two-year deal and leaving Juventus.

In recent weeks, however, he has handed in a transfer request and told the Mancunians to listen to reasonable offers from clubs in search of Champions League football.

Ronaldo has allegedly been rejected by a list of top outfits including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. But given United's nightmare start to the season, reports are now mixed on whether the club is maintaining that their number '7' is not for sale or that coach Erik ten Hag now wants him gone for the manner in which he is reportedly failing to re-integrate into the squad after missing a preseason tour of Thailand and Australia while citing family reasons.

Again trawling Instagram fan account pages, Ronaldo replied to a post on Tuesday night and confessed to keeping note of articles about him – with only five out of a total 100 being accurate, according to the star.

"They know the truth when they interview in a couple [of] weeks. The media is telling lies," Ronaldo claimed.

"The media is telling lies." - Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram 😮(via cr7.o_lendario/IG) pic.twitter.com/cDVFx3zg0G — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2022

"I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only five were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip," he finished.

With exactly two weeks until the transfer window closes, time is ticking for Ronaldo to find a move away from his current employers who are bottom of the league thanks to sobering losses to Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

Reports from Spain in recent days have claimed that Borussia Dortmund might be an option after Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes contacted the Bundesliga giants, with Sporting Lisbon another alternative.

Ronaldo may plan his tell-all interview for when the market has shut down until January whether he has moved on or not. But for former teammate and United legend Gary Neville, he should come forward and spill the beans immediately.

"Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?" Neville asked on Twitter. "Stand up now and speak."

"The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He’s the only one who can grab this situation by the scruff of the neck!" Neville stressed.

On Monday, Manchester United host bitter rivals Liverpool where a loss to the Reds, who have drawn both of their games so far in 2022/2023, would see them rooted to last position in the English top flight and further put new manager Ten Hag's job at risk.