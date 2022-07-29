Ronaldo breaks silence after transfer ‘lies’

The star is intent on a move from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been busy on social media by replying to a set of posts regarding his future.

The 37-year-old is currently looking for a new club that can offer him Champions League football and has told his current employers Manchester United to listen to reasonable offers for him, later failing to report for preseason training and a tour of Thailand and Australia while citing family reasons.

Now United are back in northwestern England, Ronaldo headed to their Carrington training base with agent Jorge Mendes this week and reports later varied on the content of a conversation with club top brass.

One Ronaldo fan account on Instagram posted that Mendes "told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant about leaving, but Mendes left negotiations less than positive that Ronaldo would get his move.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale," it was added.

Catching wind of the publication, Ronaldo popped up in the replies section and commented: "[It's] impossible not to talk about me [for] one day. Otherwise the press makes no money."

"You know that if you don't lie you can't get people's attention.

🗣 Cristiano Ronaldo hits back on 'lies' told by the media 👇 pic.twitter.com/dNcDjyj0ui — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 29, 2022

"Keep going that one day you got some news right," he advised, adding a crying-with-laughter emoji and a thumbs up.

Ronaldo is said to have been knocked back by a string of potential suitors including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, who either can't afford his wages or find a way for him to fit into their playing system.

This week, Atletico Madrid appeared to join the list of rejections when their president Enrique Cerezo said: "I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano, but it is practically impossible for him to come."

Furthermore, a supporters group, Union Internacional de Penas del Atletico de Madrid, released a statement saying that the ex-Real Madrid star does not align with their club's "values".

Hours later, a 'CR7 not welcome' banner was also unfurled during a 4-0 friendly win against Numancia on Wednesday evening.

Ronaldo responded to a post that showed the banner with a quartet of crying-with-laughter smileys on this occasion, and seemingly closed the door himself to a potential move to the Wanda.

Ronaldo laughing at Atletico fans with "You think I'd ever join you" energy is what I'm here for pic.twitter.com/KmaeH7l1J4 — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) July 29, 2022

While it would appear that the five-time Ballon d'Or has run out of options as per his next destination, however, The Sun claims that Ronaldo has told United that he has an offer on the table meaning they should therefore name their price for his signature so that he can switch allegiances in the coming weeks.

The club allegedly interested in Ronaldo's services is unknown, and news of the development comes after claims that Mendes and Ronaldo were said to have demanded that the striker is released from the remaining year of the contract he signed when joining from Juventus last summer.

The Sun's report addressed this too, adding that United 'balked' at this suggestion due to his 'loyalty' to the club.

While his future is being resolved, however, it is said that Ronaldo will carry himself professionally and could even star for new coach Erik ten Hag this weekend in a home friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

On Saturday, United face Atletico Madrid in the Norwegian capital Oslo, but Ronaldo is not believed to be available for the tie.

Though it is thought that Ronaldo may lack match fitness, he has been keeping in shape in Lisbon as communicated by a series of gym photos shared with his 471 million Instagram followers.