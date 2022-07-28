Ronaldo issues demand as transfer saga drags on

The football superstar is trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United saw the player inform the Premier League giants that he wants to be freed from the remaining year of his contract in order to play Champions League football elsewhere, according to reports.

Ronaldo rejoined United last summer in a £20 million ($24.2 million) deal from Juventus approaching deadline day.

But as United crashed out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and finished sixth in the English top flight to only guarantee qualification to the inferior Europa League, however, 2021/2022 was a disappointing campaign for Ronaldo despite 24 goals in all competitions.

With United's preseason training starting earlier this month, Ronaldo failed to report for duty under new coach Erik ten Hag citing family reasons which the club accepted.

Just a couple of days before, though, Ronaldo also told his employers to listen to reasonable offers for his transfer that have so far not been forthcoming.

Ronaldo missed United's preseason tour of Thailand and Australia as well, but finally showed up to their Carrington training base on Tuesday with Mendes in tow.

United are said to have reiterated that they have no desire to sell Ronaldo, and talks between the camps fell short of convincing him to change his mind according to the Daily Mail.

Despite this, Ronaldo will carry himself in a professional manner and has already undergone medical tests before training on Wednesday and watching his teammates play a friendly against Wrexham behind closed doors.

United won 4-1 against their Welsh foes, and Ronaldo might have been encouraged by appearances from new signings Christian Eriksen, who scored, and Lisandro Martinez with the Mancunians' lack of action in the transfer market said to be another motive for him wanting to leave.

Though Ronaldo has been staying in shape in Lisbon, he is not thought of as being ready for this weekend's set of friendlies against Spanish opposition in Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday and Rayo Vallecano at home on Sunday.

The Daily Mail says that it is possible he could wear his iconic number '7' jersey against Vallecano, however, where Ten Hag should put out a second-string outfit.

Ronaldo has talked to the Dutchman in recent days too, as part of a debrief of the successful pre-season trip which Eriksen and Martinez also heard.

As things stand, Ronaldo looks more likely to start the Premier League campaign with United against Brighton on August 7 than plying his trade elsewhere in England or Spain.

After reportedly being knocked back by Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, Ronaldo can now add Atletico Madrid to his growing list of 'Thanks, but no thanks' replies.

This week, Atleti's president Enrique Cerezo ruled out the move by saying: "I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano, but it is practically impossible for him to come."

Yet reports have suggested that Atletico could try and pull the move off if Antoine Griezmann leaves and Ronaldo reduces his pay packet which he is allegedly willing to do.

But just in case there were any doubts left as to what Atleti fans would think of their club signing an ex-Real Madrid star, they made their feelings clear during Wednesday's 4-0 friendly win over Numancia.

While in the stands at the Estadio Municipal de El Burgo de Osma, they unfurled a 'CR7 not welcome' banner which came after supporters group Union Internacional de Penas del Atletico de Madrid released a statement stressing that the 37-year-old does not align with Atleti's values.

"Given the possibility that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is more than just a rumor we express our absolute rejection of any hypothetical incorporation into our club," the correspondence began.

"The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values that are the hallmarks of our Atleti, such as effort, generosity, simplicity and humility.

Atletico Madrid fans holding a 'CR7 NOT WELCOME' banner during a pre-season friendly today. [@JaviGomezCh] pic.twitter.com/KZWs0VcEJz — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 27, 2022

"Even in the unlikely event that a player in decline such as Cristiano Ronaldo could secure a title; we would not accept his signing.

"The sense of belonging to our Atletico is not something that is within his reach, to his misfortune, so he could never achieve our affection or recognition. Therefore, we ask the club to reject his possible signing, if he has ever been considered," it concluded.

Reports have suggested that one solution to Ronaldo's dilemma could see him move out on loan next term to play Champions League football providing he pens a one-year extension with United.

When pushed to comment on this, however, United figures have thrown the claims out as "nonsense".