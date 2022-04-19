Premier League club agrees record deal with hitman Haaland – report

Representatives for the Norwegian have agreed terms and he is set to head to the English top tier, according to reports

Manchester City have agreed a deal with representatives for Erling Haaland which would see the free-scoring Norwegian sensation head to the Premier League on a bumper deal worth more than £500,000 ($650,000) a week, according to reports.

The Daily Mail says City are closing in on Haaland’s signature and are expected to trigger the 21-year-old forward’s £63million release clause at current club Borussia Dortmund before sealing a five-year deal in the coming weeks.

If confirmed, the move would see Haaland arrive in England as the Premier League’s highest-paid star, according to the Mail.

It would also mean that City pip the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and crosstown rivals Manchester United to the signing of one of the hottest young properties in world football.

Haaland was born in Leeds and his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played at Manchester City during a Premier League career spanning a decade which also saw spells at Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Alf-Inge Haaland is one of the figures representing his son, as is football super-agent Mino Raiola.

Erling Haaland burst onto the European stage after joining Red Bull Salzburg from Norwegian club Molde.

The striker hit 29 goals in 27 appearances for the Austrians before switching to Dortmund, where he has been just as relentless with his scoring feats.

Haaland has struck 82 times in 85 appearances for the German giants. Even during a more injury-disrupted campaign this season, the big forward has still contributed 25 goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund as they sit second in the Bundesliga table.

Despite their domestic success in recent years, Manchester City have been seen as lacking an out-and-out striker in the mold of Haaland, especially since the departure of Sergio Aguero.

City missed out on England forward Harry Kane after a protracted transfer saga last summer, but if reports are to be believed then manager Pep Guardiola will have the considerable boost of adding Haaland to the ranks ahead of next season at the Etihad.