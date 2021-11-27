‘Why we love football’: Dortmund ace Haaland trolled by female fan in hilarious scenes after scoring (VIDEO)

Erling Haaland has captured the imagination of fans across the globe for his goalscoring exploits - but apparently that doesn't extend to one Wolfsburg fan who responded to his trademark goal celebration by flipping the bird.

The Dortmund superstar, who is poised to be the subject of a bidding war from a host of Europe's top clubs this summer, made his return to action on Saturday after six weeks on the sidelines after overcoming a troublesome hip injury - and true to form, didn't take long to add his name to the scoresheet.

In fact, it took the 21-year-old predatory striker just seven minutes to find the back of the next, after which he took off towards the stands to celebrate his goal and pointed towards one Wolfsburg fan in particular.

Haaland back in the goals following his injury, 7 minutes after being subbed on. Dortmund have missed him. #BVBpic.twitter.com/n1l73faT5F — Aleste ⚽️ (@AlesteLFC) November 27, 2021

But they clearly didn't like being singled out, as the footage below shows.

The cold weather in Wolfsburg clearly necessitates the use of gloves but you wouldn't have to wrack your brains too much to figure out exactly what gesture was going on beneath them.

The three points consolidates Dortmund's position at the summit of the Bundesliga ahead of rivals Bayern Munich and will go some way to erasing the heartache of their exit from the Champions League this week - something you suspect may well not have happened had Haaland been fit and healthy these past few weeks.

Dying at Haaland beefing with a random old lady https://t.co/R5rtmDO583 — Zito (@_Zeets) November 27, 2021

Don't provoke the fans, even if you're Haaland 😂 pic.twitter.com/fxXvKLko0w — FLY-FOOT (@fly_foot) November 27, 2021

It’s the one knee for me. “Respectfully, I’m the best” — Damon (@MrDisch) November 27, 2021

"Dying at Haaland beefing with a random old lady," wrote one Twitter user in reaction to the viral clip.

"Don't provoke the fans, even if you're Haaland," added another, along with a laughing emoji.

"It’s the one knee for me," said a third. "'Respectfully, I’m the best.'"

Haaland himself took the scenes in good humor, later sharing the clip on social media and writing "this is why we love football" and adding laughing emojis.

This is why we love football😂😂❤ https://t.co/MlkOwL80Vd — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) November 27, 2021

The clip might be somewhat bittersweet for Dortmund fans, though, given the high likelihood that he leaves the club in the summer - but the question remains, will we be seeing this celebration in La Liga or the Premier League in a few months' time?