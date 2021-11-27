Eat this: Nachos fly as wild women’s brawl erupts at NFL game (VIDEO)

People celebrate Thanksgiving in different ways and when it comes to some fans of the Dallas Cowboys, apparently that involves getting into a brawl with concession stand employees.

'America's Team', as they are known, were one of the hottest teams in the National Football League just a couple of weeks ago, having surged to the top of the NFC East and appeared to be a shoo-in for a run deep into the post-season, but recently some cracks have appeared in their armor.

Just over a week ago they put up an anaemic resistance against Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs and came up short once more on Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders, losing by a late field goal in overtime.

Apparently, this was a little much for some fans to bear after footage appeared online which appears to show a couple of Cowboys fans getting physical with the concession stand worker inside the AT&T Stadium.

The worker, though, gave as good as she got. The story behind the angry confrontation isn't known but maybe this is just what happens when you charge $15 for a hot dog.

The female employee was soon joined by a colleague to even the score before a host of onlookers stepped in to calm proceedings.

According to TMZ, Dallas police made several arrests at the game but it isn't clear if the food court fighters were among those detained.

Of course, this wasn't the only violent act to have been seen during the game which, incidentally, was the most watched NFL fixture since 1990 after the Cowboys' rookie defender Kelvin Joseph and the Raiders' Roderic Teamer also got into a heated exchange during the game.

In the midst of the fracas one of the match officials, Tom Hill, was struck and ended up with a bloody chin - prompting both Joseph and Teamer to be ejected from the game.

But when it comes to the fan brawl, some social media users couldn't help but see the funny side.

"They're really serious about the exact change policy," wrote one fan in response to the clip.

"To be fair, concession workers are allowed to jump the counter and attack fans once per season at AT&T stadium," joked another.

"This might have only been her first time this season which validates her actions as being, 'alright, alright, alright'".

This NFL season has been blighted by several incidents of fans become involved in fistfights soon after fans were permitted back into stadiums following the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month a fan was viciously knocked out when a confrontation became heated during a game between the LA Rams and the Tennessee Titans.