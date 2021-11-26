Kazakh bodybuilder takes second sex-doll wife on honeymoon – after first bride ‘broke’

Bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko, who has shot to online notoriety after 'marrying' a sex doll, has shared details of his honeymoon with his second plastic bride Luna after the happy couple spent a week lapping up the sights in Bulgaria.

The hulking Tolochko, who has garnered well over 100,000 followers on Instagram, recently announced that he has moved on from his first wife Margot - who was also an inanimate sex doll - after their relationship quite literally fell apart when he announced that she "broke" shortly after their nuptials.

Tolochko said at the time that he had sent his bride away for repairs - but apparently had his eye caught by a new disposable companion after the iron-pumping lothario posted photographs to social media of his week-long honeymoon with his new bride Luna.

"I did not get the chance to enjoy a honeymoon with Luna until now. The pandemic changed everyone’s plans massively so when the chance came to go to Bulgaria for work, I was happy I could take Luna," he said recently.

"It was a work trip, but it was also so romantic that I consider it a honeymoon as well. We stayed in the capital Sofia for about a week and it was fabulous."

Photographs posted online show a smiling Yuri showing off his bride at various places in the Bulgarian capital, such as at a restaurant - and another more X-rated snap of the two in what appears to be a bathtub.

Luna, who was unavailable for comment, maintains a steely stare in each of the shots.

"We met a lot of people during my work time and also went out to restaurants and took advantage of the hotel room," Tolochko added.

"Everyone’s reaction was different, but not negative. Kids loved Luna a lot. This sensation was everywhere, on the bus, in public places, and many people approached us for photos. Someone asked for my permission to touch Luna because they had never seen a sex doll before."

He even said that he noticed some wayward glances from several other men, particularly when Luna was wearing skimpy attire.

"Luna wore a very short skirt and men liked to watch her as she sat on my lap,” he said.

"I like it when people look at us and their mood lifts. When the pandemic began, this was especially important. People lived in fear and often came to my Instagram page to smile and cheer themselves up."

Tolochko added that as his fame has risen, so too have comments about his unique sex life - and while he says that no one has said anything to him in person, he claims there was a lot of online abuse from St. Petersburg.

"I sometimes get a negative reaction on the internet, but no one has ever shown it in person," he said.

"There was a bigger backlash before than there is now. Also, most of the hate came from netizens in Saint Petersburg in Russia.

"I used to have social media accounts in Russian, but then there was too much negativity."

This time around, though, Yuri said that he opted to not exchange rings with Luna after he had his heart broken by Margot (we shudder to think what she had broken, by the way) - and this time opted for a more cost effective approach.

"I did exchange rings with Margot so maybe I will come up with some kind of symbolic jewelry that we could all wear. We need to discuss it," he said.

"After Margot, I decided to not throw any more lavish weddings."