17 Apr, 2022 10:30
Olympic gold medalist hits head on ice (VIDEO)

Evgeni Semenenko suffered a concussion according to his coach
© evgeniy__semenenko © Instagram

Russian Beijing 2022 Team figure skating champion Evgeni Semenenko suffered a nasty accident on Saturday when he fell and hit his head on the ice during a show in St. Petersburg.

Semenenko was starring in an event held by a fellow Winter Olympics gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko and attempted a pull off a four-turn quadruple jump.

Failing in this, however, the 18-year-old landed badly and banged his head on the ice before then falling twice while trying to get up to his feet. 

To Russian media, Semenenko's coach Alexei Mishin confirmed that his charge hit the ice "hard".

Leaving on a stretcher, Semenenko was taken to hospital and has been diagnosed with a concussion according to Mishin.

"Doctors did not find any other damage inside the skull, but they are examining it," Mishin revealed.

"I can't say anything else because I don't know. Now Semenenko is in the hospital, he is in an excellent condition, but doctors are worried about his health," Mishin added.

Later on social media, Plushenko wished Semenenko a speedy recovery and revealed that he was in touch with Mishin and the doctors. "Everything will be fine," the four-time Olympic medalist insisted.

Finishing in eighth in the men's singles event in Beijing, Semenenko won gold in the Team event for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and most recently came fourth in the Channel One Trophy in Saransk in late March.

Before that, a year ago, he was also part of Russia's first-ever figure skating World Team Trophy win as his delegation comfortably saw off the USA and hosts Japan.

Percept or precept? Liu Xin, CGTN anchor
0:00
29:26
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
