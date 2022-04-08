 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 18:53
HomeSport News

Sports federation takes unlikely step with Russia

The decision goes against the trend of sweeping suspensions for Russian athletes
Sports federation takes unlikely step with Russia
© Julian Finney / Getty Image

The Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) has managed to retain its membership with the International Luge Federation amid sanctions being lifted against Russian athletes previously barred from international events as a response to their country's military operation in Ukraine.

The FSSR managed to successfully appeal against the ruling initially made on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation.

FSSR president Natalia Gart confirmed the development to TASS, though she did note that she had been expelled from the FIL's executive committee.

"The Russian Luge Federation has retained its membership in the international federation," Gart said.

Russian sporting bans: The foreign figures with alternative opinions READ MORE: Russian sporting bans: The foreign figures with alternative opinions

"There were not enough votes for expulsion, it was necessary [to get] two-thirds for this, but in the end they scored less than half. Therefore we reserve all rights, our athletes can compete at international competitions, and Russia can host international competitions," she added.

"But I was expelled by a simple majority from the members of the FIL executive committee, and Albert Demchenko, Alexander Shakhnazarov and Gennady Rodionov were expelled from the working bodies of the international federation.

"We will certainly file a claim with the FIL Court of Appeal," vowed Gart, who has elsewhere threatened to sue according to Match TV.

"But in general, I think we have achieved the [best] result. The Luge Federation of Russia has been fully restored in its rights," Gart concluded.

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s isolation?
0:00
26:44
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies