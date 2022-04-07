 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 14:48
HomeSport News

Russian sporting bans: The foreign figures with alternative opinions

Not everyone agrees with the sporting sanctions slapped on Russian athletes
Russian sporting bans: The foreign figures with alternative opinions
World chess icon Magnus Carlsen is among those to offer opinions on Russian bans. © Foto Olimpik / NurPhoto via Getty Images

After Moscow launched its military campaign in Ukraine, Russian athletes have faced the consequences through widespread sanctions imposed by various sporting federations.

Many organizations have taken their cue from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after it recommended that no Russian or Belarusian athletes be invited to international events, leading to participation being blocked for competitors from the two countries.

Even the likes of the International Blind Sports Federation have joined the pile-on – although at the same time it would be false to assume that the anti-Russian and Belarusian stance has been universal.

Indeed, there are sporting figures and organizations outside of Russia and Belarus who have questioned the type of stance espoused by the IOC, with opinions ranging from expressions of qualified sympathy for banned Russian and Belarusian athletes to open acts of support.

We look at some examples which have made the headlines in recent weeks.        

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies