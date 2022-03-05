American Formula One team axes Russian star and sponsors

Haas said they have dropped main sponsor Uralkali and ended Nikita Mazepin's deal immediately

American Formula One team Haas have ended Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's deal and cut ties with main sponsor Uralkali, explaining in a statement that the decision was linked to the situation in Ukraine.

Just a day after describing reports of Moscow-born rookie Mazepin's departure as inaccurate, Haas revealed it had terminated the 23-year-old's contract less than three weeks before what would have been his second season in Formula One.

Russian potash fertilizer producer Uralkali had been the key backer of the team and counts Mazepin's father, Belarusian-Russian businessman Dmitry, among its significant stakeholders and directors.

Haas removed its Russian flag-colored livery, introduced before Mazepin's debut campaign, in pre-season testing following the invasion of Ukraine.

"As with the rest of the Formula One community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict," Haas said in a statement, adding that the partnerships would cease immediately.

Mazepin had received clearance to start the season from the governing body for Formula One, the FIA, although he would have raced under a neutral flag as part of sanctions against Russia.

In a public message on February 25, Mazepin spoke of a "difficult time" and said he was "not in control over a lot of what is being said and done" while thanking fans for their understanding.

He would have been barred from the British Grand Prix in July after Motorsport UK banned all Russian and Belarussian racers from taking part.

The season begins in Bahrain on March 20, when Mazepin's former teammate, Mick, will be Haas's most high-profile driver.

The son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher joined Mazepin in failing to score a point in a difficult 2021 season for Haas.

Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi has been widely tipped to replace Mazepin for the start of testing in Bahrain ten days before the opening race.

Mazepin had expressed his excitement ahead of his second season in a series of social media posts.

"Upping my game this season," he promised in February, sharing photos of himself in the team's Russian-themed colors and wearing kit prominently branded by Uralkali.