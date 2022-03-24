How is Russia coping with sporting sanctions?

Just like the nation’s economy, Russian sport has been hit with a wave of sanctions in the wake of the military operation in Ukraine
Sport, it seems, is not immune to politics – just ask the Russian athletes who have been affected by the sweeping bans placed on their country since Moscow began its military operation in Ukraine.
But how far-reaching are the sanctions, and how has Russia responded to them?
Here, we look at some of the key questions surrounding Russian sport as it faces isolation from numerous international showpieces.