 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2022 13:28
HomeSport News

Ukraine asks Chelsea owner Abramovich ‘to help with peace talks’

Roman Abramovich was reportedly approached by Ukraine to help broker 'a peaceful resolution' to the conflict with Russia
Ukraine asks Chelsea owner Abramovich ‘to help with peace talks’
© Marc Atkins / Getty Images

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been contacted by Ukraine to try to help broker peace with Russia, according to his spokesperson.

The two countries have been in conflict since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation last week.

On Saturday, Chelsea announced that Abramovich was handing over "stewardship and care" of the London club to its foundation's trustees.

As stated by Abramovich's spokesperson on Monday, as part of a report by Jewish News and later confirmed elsewhere, the 55-year-old has been "contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution" which he has been trying to help reach "ever since."

"Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement" the spokesperson added.

Ukrainian film director Alexander Rodnyansky similarly confirmed Abramovich's role as negotiations take place between Russia and Ukraine the Gomel region in Belarus.

"I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution," Rodnyansky said.

"They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help.

"Although Roman Abramovich's influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try.

“If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts," Rodnyansky claimed.

Roman Abramovich issues statement on Chelsea control READ MORE: Roman Abramovich issues statement on Chelsea control

Some British MPs have questioned whether Abramovich should still be allowed to own Chelsea since Russia launched the military operation, which Moscow said is aimed at defending the newly recognized Donbass republics and "demilitarizing" and "de-Nazifying" Ukraine. 

However, it is claimed by Sky Sports that Abramovich is adamant not to sell the club he has invested an estimated $1.4 billion in over a near two-decade period that has yielded over 20 trophies.

Following Saturday's announcement, Abramovich will reportedly no longer be involved in the club's day-to-day affairs, with such responsibilities now passed on to Chelsea Foundation trustees Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, and Hugh Robertson when they assume stewardship.

Executive director Marina Granovskaia, manager Thomas Tuchel, and technical advisor Petr Cech will continue to make transfer decisions within the club's budget and Financial Far Play rules.

However, the Chelsea Foundation's trustees have reportedly yet to fully agree to take over the club. 

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies