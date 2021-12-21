After drug claims and b***h slurs, Ukrainian and Kazakh rivals prepare to settle UFC’s ‘biggest grudge match’

Many a feud has been settled inside the Octagon down the years and another is set to join the list after a flyweight showdown between Mariya Agapova and Maryna Moroz was added to the card for UFC 272.

The former teammates are set to face off on March 5 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where they will have the chance to conclude a vicious public spat which has simmered for months.

Back in July, Ukrainian fighter Moroz claimed that Kazakh rival Agapova had been turfed out of the respected American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, where they both trained because of erratic behavior which included drug abuse and making threats to teammates.

READ MORE: ‘There’s no drugs’: Manager defends UFC fighter Agapova after rival Moroz makes claims of abuse and wild behavior

The accusations were furiously denied by Agapova and her management, and after her last UFC outing in October, the Kazakh star furiously called out Moroz.

“She’s jealous and sneaky, she’s trying to destroy my career,” fumed Agapova, who now trains at another ATT gym in Florida.

“I lost sponsorship because of her interview and got into really big trouble situation, I would like to punish this b*tch because she’s trying to destroy my career. I wanna smash her.”

Read more

Agapova has now been granted that wish by the UFC matchmakers as both fighters confirmed the bout on their social media accounts.

“We will work and prepare. On March 5, I will do everything to make it fun for absolutely everyone except Marina,” vowed Agapova.

READ MORE: UFC fighter Moroz issues withering response to fan who called her ‘stripper’ after racy Instagram VIDEO

Moroz – dubbed ‘The Iron Lady’ – has endured a frustrating couple of years with the UFC, seeing a series of fights fall through.

Her last Octagon appearance was in March 2020, when she claimed a unanimous decision victory over Brazil’s Mayra Bueno Silva.

The Ukrainian will head into the bout with Agapova – assuming it goes ahead – on a two-fight win streak and stands at 10-3 overall in her career.

During her period on the sidelines Moroz, 30, has still turned heads with some of her social media output, where she shares scantily-clad images from her OnlyFans-style subscription service.

The rangy Agapova, 24, was tipped for exciting things when she arrived on the UFC scene and won her opening bout with the promotion in impressive fashion against Hannah Cifers before suffering a major upset against Shana Dobson.

‘Demonslayer’ bounced back to the win column with a third-round submission of Sabina Mazo in October and boasts a 10-2 career ledger.

Online, fans and pundits were already salivating at the potential for fireworks considering the pair’s fiery feud.

“Made too much sense. Glad the UFC got this one right,” wrote MMA journalist James Lynch.

“Can’t wait! The bad blood is real in this one!” said one fan.

“This is a serious grudge match. They hate each other. Looking forward to it,” tweeted another.

Others were simply keeping their fingers crossed that, after a spate of canceled bouts, Moroz would finally make it to the Octagon for this one.

“Most anticipated fight of 2022 and it’s not even close," concluded another.