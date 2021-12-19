Jake Paul lands vicious one-punch KO of Tyron Woodley in rematch (VIDEO)

Jake Paul produced a vicious one-punch knockout of Tyron Woodley in their rematch in Florida as the former Disney star further burnished his boxing credentials.

After a bout characterized by frustrating spells of clinching between the two, Paul landed the decisive shot in the sixth round, hammering Woodley out cold with a huge right hand which sent the former UFC champion face-first onto the canvas.

Jake Paul with one clean punch knocked out Tyron Woodley in the 6th round. Wow. #PaulWoodleypic.twitter.com/MfgTfZIvmv — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 19, 2021

The nature of the win and the opposition it comes against surely makes it the biggest of Paul’s nascent boxing career as the YouTuber moved to 5-0 in the pro ranks.

For ex-UFC welterweight champion Woodley it means conceding bragging rights to Paul yet again, having lost their first bout via a contentious split decision back in August.

This time the ending was far more emphatic as Paul – who had looked to be tiring in the bout – landed cleanly with a thunderous overhand right with 50 seconds remaining inside the sixth round of the eight scheduled at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

‘Problem Child’ Paul, 24, had made his entrance to the ring in a Union Jack-themed outfit which was a dig at Tommy Fury, the man he should have been facing before the British boxer was forced out of the bout with injury.

Woodley, 39, ended up stepping in to replace Fury and while he will have picked up another tidy pay day for his efforts, he might rue the damage done to his reputation after being sparked out cold by a man many still deem to be an imposter in the pro boxing ranks.

Say what you will, but Paul is a game and committed fighter if nothing else, and one who is capable of packing power in his shots when he does land – as Woodley found out to his cost.

"What now? What now? What now?" Paul asked in the ring after his latest win, and many will be wondering the same.