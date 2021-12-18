Jake Paul issues X-rated vow for Tyron Woodley rematch (VIDEO)

YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul has vowed that fight fans will see a different version of him as he meets former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch on Saturday.

Boasting a 4-0 record, the Ohio native was set to take on Tommy Fury until the Brit stepbrother of WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson pulled out with a broken rib and chest infection.

This put the card at the Amalie Arena in Tampa at risk, but ex-UFC welterweight ruler Woodley saved it by stepping up for a rematch of their controversial late August meeting which Paul won by split decision in Cleveland.

At the weigh-in for their sequel, Paul took a dig at Fury by wearing a "Tommy this could have been you" shirt with an arrow pointing towards the former UFC welterweight champion.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

Addressing broadcaster Showtime, Woodley promised: "It will be a short night" and added "Nobody will second-guess me after".

After their staredown where Paul screamed in his face, the 39-year-old thanked the youngster "for bringing the dog out of me".

"Tomorrow we battle. Eat well, rest well," he advised Paul. "It’s gonna be a f*ckin’ fight tomorrow night."

Paul agreed by saying: "It’s f*ckin’ go-mode."

"A different Jake Paul you’re gonna see this time," he guaranteed viewers of the pay-per-view spectacle.

"We’re f*ckin’ buckin’ in the middle of the ring. No funny sh*t. No funny sh*t like last time, I’m f*cking him up!," he menaced.

For the cruiserweight clash, Paul, 24, came in at 191.4lbs on the scales. This was two pounds heavier than his opponent, but if Woodley (189.6lbs) can knock Paul out after rocking him in the fourth round of their first encounter, he is due a $500,000 bonus.

In fight week, Woodley and his team were also gifted a $12,000 Rolex each from the internet phenomenon, who has talked of trying his hand at MMA in the near future.