Don’t treat unvaxxed footballers for injuries, says Piers Morgan

19 Dec, 2021 14:38
Piers Morgan made the claim about unvaccinated football stars. © Reuters
British TV personality Piers Morgan has asserted that footballers who don’t get vaccinated against Covid should not be given treatment for injuries – a comment which Chelsea icon John Terry labeled ‘shocking’.

Motormouth Morgan is rarely shy to share his views and has been on a Twitter crusade to push people to get their Covid jabs.

Posting to his 7.9 million followers on Sunday, Morgan wrote: “Footballers who refuse to be jabbed should be refused treatment for injuries. After all, why should they trust doctors about treatment for broken legs and torn ligaments if they don’t trust them about a life-saving vaccine?”

The remarks from Arsenal fan Morgan came to the attention for ex-Chelsea skipper Terry.

“Shocking statement!” replied the former England defender in the replies.

“Why? Footballers get jabbed with stuff all the time, why are they being so pathetic about Covid vaccines when so much is at stake?” clapped back Morgan, 56.  

“The really shocking thing is that UK footballers are massively less vaccinated against covid than their European counterparts. It’s insane.”

The most recent stats on vaccination rates among Premier League players came in October, when it was reported that 81% of its stars had received at least one jab while 68% have been given two.

That figure is some way behind other leagues in Europe, where competitions such as La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga have reported rates above 90% for fully vaccinated players.

The Premier League recently reported a record number of Covid cases among players, with five out of six fixtures being canceled in England’s top flight on Saturday.

Chelsea had requested for their match at Wolverhampton Wanderers to be postponed on Sunday after an outbreak in the Blues squad, but the Premier League rejected that request.

On Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had claimed that his club would be reluctant to sign any new players who were unvaccinated, calling them “a constant threat to us all.”  

READ MORE: Unvaxxed players ‘constant threat to us all’ – Liverpool boss Klopp

