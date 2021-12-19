No mercy as cruel meme barrage piles misery on Woodley after KO

Fight fans have reacted to the outcome of Jake Paul's latest bout by trolling his victim Tyron Woodley.

Stepping in for Tommy Fury at late notice, Woodley was looking to avenge a controversial split decision defeat to the YouTuber in August.

This time, however, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Paul did not leave the result in the judges' hands and shocked the world.

Six into their eight-round scrap, he delivered a vicious one-punch KO on the ex-UFC welterweight title holder, for which the 39-year-old has been widely-trolled on the internet after landing face down on the canvas.

In one of the most popular send-ups, Woodley was thrown in as one of Andy's toys from the popular Pixar film Toy Story.

Woodley was photoshopped face down on the youngster's bedroom floor alongside the likes of Woody and Buzz Lightyear comatose.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 pic.twitter.com/TchcmtWgp0 — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) December 19, 2021

With Jake's brother Logan capturing the whole thing on camera, it was quipped that he was "taking photos of dead people again" in relation to a 2017 scandal.

Then, the elder sibling who faced Floyd Mayweather in a Miami exhibition fight this summer allegedly filmed a corpse in Japan's Aokigahara "suicide forest" and caused outrage by uploading the footage to YouTube.

This man Tyrone Woodley got KO’D and slept by the youtuber Jake Paul💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dahZHL1QNQ — Kennai (@KennaiZenFr) December 19, 2021

F in the chat for Tyron Woodley pic.twitter.com/LSCTOxUUAn — Troydan (@Troydan) December 19, 2021

"This man Tyron Woodley got KO’D and slept by the YouTuber Jake Paul," was another mockery of the Missouri native alongside a string of skull emojis, this time in bed fast on.

"Back to rapping T-Wood go," said motormouth UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland. "Dang man."

Back to rapping Twood go. Dang man. 👿 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 19, 2021

Nate Robinson and Tyron Woodley after both getting ko’d by Jake Paul#PaulWoodley2pic.twitter.com/Rw5GzwFSFw — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 19, 2021

To add insult to injury, Woodley, once being talked of as the greatest 155lbs mixed martial artist of all time until being dethroned by the division's current ruler Kamaru Usman, was also compared to 5-0 Paul's second victim in former basketball star Nate Robinson.

And while Woodley is being advised to retire, Paul is setting his sights on becoming a boxing king.

"Maybe when the time is right I'll go for the world championship belt, whatever belt that is – IBF, WBA, WBO, I don't know. It would be funny to become world champion and be like: 'Yeah, I'm a YouTuber'," he said post-fight.

