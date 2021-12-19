Jake Paul accused of ‘lucky shot’ as fans row over brutal KO of Tyron Woodley (VIDEO)

Jake Paul added Tyron Woodley to his growing list of knockout victims with a thunderous one-punch conclusion to their rematch in Florida, but fight fans are still split on whether Paul deserves his dues or is just lucky.

Paul stripped former UFC champion Woodley of his senses in the sixth round of their contest at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, producing a crushing overhand right which came out of nowhere and was all the more unexpected considering the labored action which had preceded it.

Woodley was rendered prone on the canvas as Paul celebrated his fifth professional victory wildly atop the ropes, lapping up the adulation as the unlikely ring career continues for the former Disney child star.

The result was an emphatic end to Paul and Woodley’s rivalry after their contentious first contest ended in a split decision win for Paul back in August.

Paul was meant to be meeting boxer Tommy Fury in Florida on Saturday night but the Brit's withdrawal due to injury paved the way for Woodley to return and attempt to even the score.

In the end, the 39-year-old former UFC welterweight champion merely met his fate face-first on the canvas, initially unaware of the brutal concussion he had received.

That was legit scary for Woodley. He was down for a while. And even when he stood up he was out of it. And then his corner told him what happened and he kept saying “no, no, no.” Had no idea. Pure insanity. What a shot. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2021

Paul, 24, has now beaten Woodley twice, as well as destroying former UFC contender Ben Askren inside the first round of their bout in April.

That win came after Paul opened his pro career with wins against UK YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson – both of whom were dispatched by KO.

Paul’s latest feat had seemed increasingly unlikely as the bout wore on in Florida.

Nursing a nasty cut to his forehead, Paul was looking weary heading into the sixth round of eight as the crowd grew restless at a lack of action and lengthy spells of clinching between the two men in the ring.

Jake Paul was bleeding after an accidental headbutt with Tyron Woodley. pic.twitter.com/UBXdeMh70o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

But Paul pulled a moment of magic out of the bag – leading some to claim that whether you love him or hate him, he was becoming a blockbuster draw in the boxing world.

There's just something about Jake Paul I like. Kid's got guts and rare charisma. He's obviously not yet a polished boxer but he's athletic and strong and driven and it won't surprise me if he pulls something off in boxing that shocks his skeptics. JAKE PAUL SELLS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 19, 2021

Whether you like it or not, the Jake Paul story continues. The YouTuber just viciously knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and MMA biggest troll. #PaulWoodley2 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul the closest thing we got to floyd mayweather at this point 🤘🏽🔥 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) December 19, 2021

MY GRANDPARENTS HAD ALI.MY PARENTS HAD MIKE TYSON.I HAVE JAKE PAUL. — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) December 19, 2021

Can’t hate on a single thing Jake Paul is doing. At all. Ride it til the wheels fall off Problem Child. You’ve got everyone’s attention. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 19, 2021

Some, such as women’s boxing great Claressa Shields, attempted to cast doubt on the nature of Paul’s finish, claiming it was a lucky shot.

However, that notion was dismissed by others who said the YouTuber had set up the opening perfectly with his faint to the body.

"What set that up was a subtle dip to body which took Woodley’s eyes to wrong place then right up top to head. Woodley never saw it," said boxing trainer Teddy Atlas.

Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

Woodley kept trying to perry the body punches all night and bit one too many times! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul salvaged that big time. That fight was boring and headed towards disaster in terms of being a box office attraction. That win saved a lot for him. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 19, 2021

Paul's list of victims is yet to include a professional boxer, leaving him open to accusations that he needed to test his mettle against a truly ring-worn fighter before he can really claim to have arrived.

Others pointed out the size disparity between Paul and Woodley for their catchweight bout, although Paul had come in only 1.8lbs heavier on the scale for the rematch.

Jake Paul: “What now?” “What now?” ….. uhh maybe an opponent who’s a real boxer 😭 — Classify 😼 (@Class) December 19, 2021

Paul needs to fight an MMA guy his size if he wants to keep doing this cross-over thing. Or go fight a real boxer! 🗣 https://t.co/03gRQZRbzF — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021

Wow congrats to @jakepaul But always fighting little guys. Please come and fight a HWY with power and chin! 💯👊💯 pic.twitter.com/0f029snt6H — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul like “what now?” … uhh, box someone who can… box? — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 19, 2021

Woodley, whose proud UFC career ended in four straight defeats before his rivalry was born with Paul, begrudgingly offered his rival respect, admitting that “at some point, you’re gonna have to start putting a little respect on Jake’s name.”

Like it or not, Jake Paul doesn’t seem like he’ll be leaving the boxing ring anytime soon.