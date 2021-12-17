 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Ronaldo and partner Rodriguez reveal gender of twins (VIDEO)

17 Dec, 2021 11:38
Get short URL
Ronaldo and partner Rodriguez reveal gender of twins (VIDEO)
Georgina Rodriguez (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo © CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have revealed the gender of their soon-to-be-born twins on social media.

The couple told the world they were expecting in October with a joint post on Instagram. "Our hearts are full of love – we can't wait to meet you," they added in the caption at the time.

Their post swiftly became the second most-liked photo of all time on the platform, with its 32.2 million likes trailing only Chris Godfrey's immortal photo of an egg on 55.5 million. 

Seven weeks later, Cristiano and Georgina have taken to the site once more to share a video of a gender reveal ceremony. 

In it, Ronaldo's two sons and two daughters stand separated with a black balloon each in front of a Christmas tree with presents and a grand piano near the staircase of their luxury home in north-west England.

Georgina counts up to two in Spanish before Eva and Martina pop theirs, revealing pink confetti for another girl. Cristiano Jr and Mateo then burst theirs to reveal blue confetti for a boy.

As Georgina screams in celebration, the girls say "It's a girl" and the boys shout "It's a boy".

In his caption to the post, which has already been viewed almost 20 million times, Rodriguez wrote: "Where life begins and love never ends" alongside a string of love hearts and the hashtag "#blessed". 

Among the near 50,000 comments, Ronaldo's club, Manchester United, congratulated him, as did Old Trafford teammate Marcus Rashford. 

Amid postponements and cancelations due to the spreading of the Omicron variant in the UK, United aren't scheduled to be in action until December 27, when they visit Newcastle United in the Premier League.

That will give the five-time Ballon d'Or winner extended precious time with his loved ones.

The twins will be Cristiano and Georgina's second and third children together after Alana was born in November 2017.

Cristiano Jr was born in June 2010, with the identity of his mother still unknown.

The Portugal captain had twins Eva and Mateo delivered via surrogacy in the United States in June 2017. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies