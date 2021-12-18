‘She’s doing porn!’ Influencer Spiranac opens up on golf attitudes (VIDEO)

Golf social media favorite Paige Spiranac has spoken out on her attitude towards being “sexy” despite encountering hostile attitudes in a traditionally conservative sport.

The American is without a doubt the most popular female golfer on social media, boasting a following of over 3 million users on Instagram alone.

For context, that beats even the likes of men's icon Tiger Woods, who has a relatively meagre 2.8 million on the platform.

Often uploading snaps of herself on the course and in costume to celebrate certain holidays, the 28-year-old is sometimes criticized for flaunting her curves – but could evidently care less.

She made this clear in an appearance on the Stripe Show Podcast this week, telling host Samantha Marks in one segment: "As you can see, I don't mind being sexy."

"I love my body, and it's just a part of who I am," Spiranac added.

The Colorado native explained that requests to cover up have been a constant in her life, as "even in junior golf, I was always getting in trouble on the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association tour) because my skirts were too short".

"It wasn't something that I was like 'I want to make money and this is how I'm going to do it. I'm going to over-sexualize myself,'" she claimed as per her persona.

"I have just always kind of dressed more on the provocative side".

"It's just, again, kind of like, part of who I am and I'm very comfortable with that," she stressed.

In her chosen sport, this stance has proven problematic.

"I think a lot of people were upset by that, especially in golf, because it is so conservative," Spiranac said.

"And if you don't even wear a collar, people are like: 'She's a stripper! She's doing porn!'

"And I'm like: 'I'm wearing a f*cking turtleneck. What are you talking about?" Spiranac joked, to laughter from her host.

On Twitter, Spiranac was praised for her "genuine attitude". "It works well too because she's got real game," a fan stated.