‘Desperate from the start’: Golf stunner Spiranac issues sarcastic put-down after troll takes aim at racy Halloween outfit

Golf favorite Paige Spiranac had a blunt answer for a critic who questioned her approach to social media while replying to a popular Halloween-themed photo post she uploaded last weekend.

As the most popular golf celebrity on Instagram with over 3 million followers, Spiranac regularly shares snaps of herself on the course or in themed costumes and clothing for various holidays and events across the year.

On the Fourth of July, she teased fans by asking how many hotdogs they thought she could eat.

Then, on the eve of the Ryder Cup won by her country against Team Europe in September, she was captured in skimpy American flag-colored kit once more.

Halloween gives everyone a chance to dress up, and the 28-year-old didn't disappoint.

With the caption "Happy Halloween, puddin'", a photo of her dressed as DC Comics character Harley Quinn most recently portrayed by Margot Robbie has already been liked by close to a quarter of a million admirers on Instagram and Twitter.

But as is often the case on social media, someone had to chime in and ruin the fun.

"I preferred the Paige that taught me how to putt and drive. I am not anti-the new Paige, whatever makes you money, right.

"But are you desperate?” asked one miserable soul.

Spiranac had a sarcastic quip in response, firing back: "I’ve been desperate from the start."

"You're awesome," came one of many comments of support.

"Keep being you," another fan demanded.

"God bless desperation," it was also concluded.