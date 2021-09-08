‘Two big reasons’: Golf favorite Paige Spiranac responds to revelation she’s more popular than Tiger Woods (PHOTOS)

Golfer-turned-social media celebrity Paige Spiranac has given her thoughts on why a recent list showed she’s more popular on Instagram than any golf star – and according to the blonde there are two obvious reasons.

Spiranac, 28, had dreams of making it big on the women’s golf circuit and even won a pro tournament back in 2016.

But after she failed to qualify for the LGPA, the curvy club swinger realized she could eclipse the social media fame of any female golfer – and as it turns out, can even top the men in terms of follower numbers.

After a recent tweet showed that her faithful Instagram following of 3.1 million is even more than that of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods or Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy, Spiranac had a viral response as to why that might be the case.

“Two big reasons why,” began Spiranac’s tweet, before adding a line that some might not have expected.

“My golf knowledge and personality.”

With her regular golf tutorials and insights into the game, Spiranac's tweet makes a pair of valid points.

Observers, however, could perhaps chip in with a few more suggestions as to why Spiranac is such a popular presence on Instagram…