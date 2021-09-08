‘Two big reasons’: Golf favorite Paige Spiranac responds to revelation she’s more popular than Tiger Woods (PHOTOS)
Spiranac, 28, had dreams of making it big on the women’s golf circuit and even won a pro tournament back in 2016.
But after she failed to qualify for the LGPA, the curvy club swinger realized she could eclipse the social media fame of any female golfer – and as it turns out, can even top the men in terms of follower numbers.
After a recent tweet showed that her faithful Instagram following of 3.1 million is even more than that of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods or Northern Irish star Rory McIlroy, Spiranac had a viral response as to why that might be the case.
“Two big reasons why,” began Spiranac’s tweet, before adding a line that some might not have expected.
“My golf knowledge and personality.”
Two big reasons why. My golf knowledge and personality https://t.co/GIn8dVVbtv— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 7, 2021
With her regular golf tutorials and insights into the game, Spiranac's tweet makes a pair of valid points.
Observers, however, could perhaps chip in with a few more suggestions as to why Spiranac is such a popular presence on Instagram…Also on rt.com ‘Don’t complain about my cleavage anymore’: Golf babe Spiranac weighs in on runner’s X-rated wardrobe fail
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.