Haaland agent reveals clubs in running to land star

Football super-agent Mino Raiola has shared the clubs he believes are in line to sign Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland once the forward makes a widely expected move from Borussia Dortmund, which could happen in the summer.

The prolific Haaland has struck 17 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this season as he continues his rise as one of the most coveted young stars in world football.

A host of big names across Europe are expected to come knocking at the Dortmund door again at the end of the season, when a release clause of a reported €75 million ($85 million / £64 million) is believed to kick in.

Asked if Dortmund will cash in on their prized asset, Raiola told Sport1: “Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.”

Manchester United are believed to be among those keen on Haaland – but Raiola seemingly dealt a blow to the Old Trafford giants by not naming them or Chelsea as among his likely destinations.

“He can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the championship five times in the last few years, much more than United.”

The remarks will likely sting at Old Trafford, where another of Raiola’s clients, Paul Pogba, appears set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea were believed to be keen on Haaland last summer but ended up spending a record fee to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Haaland has scored 74 time in 72 games for Dortmund since joining the Germans from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

His current deal runs until 2024, but Raiola says his future will be discussed this winter, even if no firm decision is made.

“We all knew when we moved to Dortmund that this step would come,” said the agent, who refused to give details of any release clause in the striker’s contract.

Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City would certainly have the kind of financial firepower to lure Haaland to the Premier League and pay the wages demanded by Raiola.

However, doubts would be cast over debt-ridden Barcelona’s ability to do so, and possibly that of La Liga rivals Real Madrid, who are in any case intent on completing their protracted pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe.