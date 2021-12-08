Ex-NFL player died in US jail after cops refused medical care, claims mother

A former NFL player whose death following his arrest for minor offenses has shocked the sport was a victim of brutal police negligence in jail, according to a report which claims a police chief could not explain the tragedy.

Glenn Foster Jr was once a defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints and reportedly died at a Northport medical facility after being arrested in Pickens County, Alabama.

According to his mother, Sabrina, he was allegedly denied medical care, with the cause of his death unknown as the local State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) looks into what has been ruled an "in-custody death".

Talking to The Daily Beast after it reported the troubling developments on Tuesday, the 31-year-old's mother, Sabrina, claimed that officials were asked "for him to have medical treatment and they denied him for two days".

"I told them he has not eaten or [had] water and his organs could shut down, and they didn’t seem concerned," she alleged.

In a phone interview, Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall told the outlet that he couldn't comment while the SBI was investigating, but jail records seen by the report are said to show that Foster was booked in on Saturday morning.

Cops are said to have picked him up on three reckless endangerment charges, as well as resisting arrest and attempting to elude after he was spotted driving a black Jeep at 92mph in a 45mph zone on Friday night, according to Reform Police Chief Richard Black.

Foster then drove on the wrong side of the road and almost hit other cars head on, according to Black, who said that Foster accelerated his speed to "very high rates" when chased by an officer.

In nearby Gordo, spike strips reportedly had to be deployed to stop Foster, who is said to have embarked on a "minor tussle" as officers arrested him.

"There was no pepper spray, no tasers," Black clarified. "It was not like an all-out fight."

Black claims that his officers left Pickens County Jail and had no further interactions with Foster.

On Sunday, Black said he spoke to the former player's family, who he claimed arranged to release their relative on bail.

But he said that once he had planned to get Foster seen at a hospital, things went awry – and Black claimed that "something happened in the jail".

"I don’t know what, but they told me he could not be released because they had charges," Black said.

I really can’t find the words to properly express 😔. Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro! 🙏🏾💙 — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) December 7, 2021

The charges against Foster were reportedly altered to three counts of simple assault and another for third-degree robbery, which Black claims are nothing to do with his speeding, although the report said that he could not add more.

The arresting agency is cited as Pickens County's Sherrif's Office, and Tuscaloosa News claim to have seen court records which say that Foster had been accused of being involved in a fight where he tried "to prevent a sheriff’s deputy and correctional officer from performing a lawful duty".

By Monday afternoon, Black said, he was notified that Foster was dead, with the Pickens County Coroner's Office declining to comment to the outlet.

Meet SLAG Owner & CEO @Glennfosterjr The Former New Orleans Saints Star & Chicago native founded SLAG March 2017 and has grown his Family Business in to a respectable Luxury Brand over the Years. #neworleans#NOLA#saints#illini#Forbes#ForbesUnder30#BlackOwnedBusinesspic.twitter.com/w0flZCfI89 — SLAG (@RealSLAG) January 9, 2021

Foster played college football at the University of Illinois and was an undrafted free agent when the New Orleans Saints picked him up in 2013.

After two seasons with the 2009 NFL champions, the Chicago native had been working in real estate since retiring in 2016.

Saints player Terron Armstead paid tribute to Foster by saying. "I really can’t find the words to properly express [my grief]. Rest In Peace, Glenn Foster. You’ll be missed, bro."

Former quarterback Drew Brees said: "My heart goes out to the family and friends of my former teammate Glenn Foster. I’ll always remember his smile and positive nature."