Figure skater, 18, ‘dies instantly in car crash’ with fiance

A teenage figure skater and her fiance have reportedly died instantly in a violent impact when their car went into an opposite lane on a motorway and crashed at speed into another vehicle.

Former Junior World Championships competitor Elly Mattiuzzo and her partner, Daniele Volanti, who is also 18, are said to have been driving a Fiat 500 near San Marino when the crash took place.

Their vehicle had a "very violent" impact with a Volkswagen Golf heading in the opposite direction, according to Gazzetta.

The outlet said that the driver of the other car suffered injuries which are not life-threatening.

A third car, a BMW, is also said to have been involved in the high-speed collision.

Car fan Mattiuzzo discovered her passion for figure skating after moving to San Marino, where she attended art school.

She took part in the 2019 championships in Neuchatel, Switzerland with the 'Hot Shivers' group.

Friends of Mattiuzzo were quoted as saying she was "enjoying herself" when the crash happened.

“She was a girl who loved being together with her companions, who relates perfectly to them... we are destroyed and incredulous," one told Italy24.

A mother of one of Mattiuzzo's teammates said that the group would “send a single message, all together, to make her feel our closeness."

“Elly was a wonderful girl," she added. "We spent many days together and shared wonderful moments.

“I’m sorry not to have [spoken to her] in recent months. I will never forget her.”

A mourner on social media wrote: "Rest in Peace, dear Elly. We'll never forget you."