‘This is crazy’: Shock for NFL star’s model girlfriend during beach shoot (VIDEO)

Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper couldn't contain her excitement and said it had been her "best day ever" after she was told of boyfriend Jared Goff's heroics during an NFL game.

It took Goff's Detroit Lions quite a while to register their first win of the NFL season – 12 games, in fact – but when the former first pick in the NFL Draft drilled a last-second pass into the midriff of receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to seal an unlikely 29-27 win against the Minnesota Vikings, it wasn't just the fans inside Ford Field who couldn't quite believe their eyes.

Sports Illustrated model Harper, who has been dating Goff since 2019, was hundreds, or maybe even thousands of miles away from Detroit for Goff's pinpoint touchdown pass.

The buxom beauty reacted with unbridled glee when when she was shown a video of the dramatic moment.

"This is their first win," Harper can be heard saying in the clip. "This is crazy."

The clip continues with one of the photography assistants showing Harper – who is decked out in a revealing yellow bikini – the clip of Goff's bullet pass.

"Oh my God, this is going to make me cry," she adds. "That is the best."

Goff, who was selected first in the 2016 NFL Draft, played the first five years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and was traded to Detroit before the start of this season in exchange for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The move, though, hasn't gone entirely to plan so far, with the Lions enduring a winless campaign until Sunday's last-second miracle pass from Goff.

After the win, head coach Dan Campbell dedicated the win to members of the Oxford Township in Michigan following last week's deadly school shooting.

"You hope to be a light for those people and a positive thing that they can have fun watching today," Goff added afterwards.

"I hope they were all watching today and were able to enjoy that win and we can take their minds off it for, whatever it may be, three hours."

In a joint post with Sports Illustrated to her Instagram following of more than 373,000, Harper said: "Couple goals: when your boyfriend throws the winning touchdown pass while you’re shooting your rookie year [for the magazine].

"Yes, we’re all crying. Best day ever. Any given Sunday, baby. Dreams coming true."