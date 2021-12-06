‘Totally shocked’: Footballers in mourning after popular English player dies at 38

Chelsea stars Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been among the Premier League players voicing their shock following the death of a popular former player at the age of 38.

Well-traveled striker Marvin Morgan scored more than 100 goals in his career and became known for setting up a fashion brand worn by many top players after he retired.

The towering Mancunian was also a prominent anti-racism and anti-discrimination campaigner, even setting up his own team in order to highlight causes close to his heart.

"One of the most clean-hearted, happy, loving [people] you could meet," England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice told his millions of fans, adding: "Totally shocked. RIP."

Sorry to hear the sad sad news this morning about Marv. I’m lost for words, to think we was just joking the other week. RIP BRO @FRESHEGOKID 😢🙏🏾💔 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) December 6, 2021

Chelsea midfielder Hudson-Odoi called Morgan's death a "tragedy" and wrote: "RIP, brother – you'll be truly missed."

Teammate Lukaku echoed those words and mourned: "This is some sh*t news."

No cause of death has been announced for Morgan, who ended his 20-year career in 2020.

A sad day. A man who paved the way for so many in the culture and gave hope to so many people to chase their dreams! RIP Marvin Morgan 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/AFScv8fx0B — SaeedTV (@SaeedTV_) December 6, 2021

Starting out at Wealdstone, he spent several years in the football league, including two years at current third-tier challengers Plymouth.

"Sorry to hear the sad, sad news this morning about Marv," said Aston Villa and former England star Ashley Young.

"I’m lost for words – to think we was just joking the other week. RIP, bro."

Plymouth described Morgan as an "infectious character" in their public message, and former club Shrewsbury said they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

Morgan had smiled as he modeled one of his brand's tracksuits outside a shop run by the label just days ago.

He shared a message of support for the campaign on World Mental Health Day in October and had paid his respects to Virgil Abloh following the legendary designer's death last week.